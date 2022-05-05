Pre-departure tests can be left off the travel to-do list when visiting certain destinations. Photo / Pexels

Pre-departure tests can be left off the travel to-do list when visiting certain destinations. Photo / Pexels

As helpful as they may be, no one can deny that pre-departure tests are a pretty big pain in the suitcase.

In fact, the Covid-era travel requirement has become so infamous for its complexity and inaccessibility that it's been blamed for single-handedly hampering the recovery of the tourism industries around the world.

Fortunately, as vaccination rates rise and case severity drops, many countries are ditching the requirement.

Here are 30 places fully-vaccinated travellers can visit without needing to take a RAT, LAMP, NAAT or PCR before flying.

Australia

Since April 17, vaccinated travellers visiting Australia have not needed to take a pre-departure test. Children under 12 and those aged 12 to 17 do not have to be fully vaccinated as long as they travel with at least one fully vaccinated adult.

Austria

Travellers who can provide proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid do not need to take a pre-departure or arrival test when visiting Austria.

Cambodia

Described as ASEAN's (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) most open destination, fully vaccinated travellers visiting Cambodia have not been required to take Covid-19 tests before or after arrival since March 17.

Canada

Fully vaccinated visitors do not need to take a pre-departure test, as well as unvaccinated and partially unvaccinated children under 12 who are travelling with a fully vaccinated adult. Upon arrival, you may be randomly selected to take a test and are required to report any positive results.

Colombia

Fully vaccinated visitors do not need to test or quarantine, including children under 17 years old regardless of vaccination status. However, this only applies to those arriving by air; cruise ship passengers must take a PCR test.

Aitutaki in the Cook Islands. Photo / 123RF

Cook Islands

Visitors who are fully vaccinated have not needed to take a pre-departure test since May 1. Although, travellers over the age of 16 must show proof of full vaccination.

Croatia

Visiting Croatia is easy for those who are fully vaccinated as no tests or quarantine are required. However, you must have had your second dose within 270 days of visiting or have had a booster. Children under 12 years of age are exempt from testing and quarantine if they are travelling with an adult who is exempt from testing requirements.

Denmark

EU nationals can travel to Denmark regardless of vaccination or recovery status however New Zealanders and others from 'third countries' must be fully vaccinated in order to visit without having to take a pre-departure test.

Egypt

Fully vaccinated travellers do not need to present a negative pre-departure test but must provide proof of full vaccination status.

Fiji

Since May 1, fully vaccinated people visiting Fiji can skip pre-departure tests as long as they provide proof of full vaccination and pre-book at RAT to take 48 to 72 hours after arrival.

France

International travellers have not needed to take pre-departure tests to enter France since February, as long as they have received their second vaccination or booster within the last nine months.

Greece

As of May 1, all travellers travelling to Greece do not need to provide proof of vaccination or recovery or take a pre-departure test before visiting. This applies regardless of your country of origin.

Ireland

Since March 6, travellers to Ireland are not required to show proof of vaccination, proof of recovery or a negative PCR test result upon arrival.

Italy

fully vaccinated international travellers can enter the country by just showing that they have received their second vaccination or booster shot within the last nine months.

Malaysia

As of May 1, visitors do not need to take a pre-departure or arrival test to visit Malaysia, as long as they are fully vaccinated. Those who are aged 12 and under as well as those who recovered from Cobid-19 within 60 dys of departure also do not need to take tests.

White sands and blue lagoons await those who visit the Maldives. Photo / Kate Webster

Maldives

Way ahead of the curve, the Maldives ditched quarantine requirements back in July 2020. In March 2022, it dropped remaining Covid-19 requirements. Fully vaccinated international travellers do not need to present a negative pre-departure test to visit.

Mexico

Travellers do not need to take a test before departure or upon arrival, regardless of vaccination status. There are also no quarantine requirements for internationa arrivals.

Montenegro

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers can visit Montenegro without needing to test, complete a passenger locator form or quarantine upon arrival.

Netherlands

Fully vaccinated or recently recovered travellers have not needed to show proof of a negative pre-departure test since March 23. The requirement for self-quarantine upon arrival was also lifted on February 25.

Norway

The Norwegian government has lifted all Covid-19 entry restrictions for travellers, regardles of vaccination status. Those visiting mainland Norway no longer need to test or quarantine, including Svalbard, which previously required pre and post departure tests from unvaccinated visitors.

Peru

Travellers can take a test-free trip to Peru as long as they meet vaccination requirements, as well as children under 12 years regardless of vaccination status.

Portugal

Visitors heading to Portugal do not need to present a negative pre-departure test if they can provide a valid vaccination certificate or recovery certificate.

Singapore

On April 26, Singapore dropped pre-departure tests for vaccinated travellers and children aged 12 and under who are not fully vaccinated. Arrival tests had already been scrapped on April 1.

South Africa

On March 22, South Africa's president announced that fully vaccinated travellers no longer needed to take a pre-departure test in order to visit.

Spain

If you can provide accepted proof of full vaccination, you can travel to Spain without needing to take a pre-departure test. Your final vaccination dose must have been taken at least 14 days but no more than 270 days before departure. After this time, you will need a booster unless you are under 18 years old.

Grindelwaldblick Hotel on the Kleine Scheidegg in Switzerland. Photo / Supplied

Switzerland

On May 2, Switzerland lifted all pandemic restrictions. This means travellers from EU and non-EU countries can visit without having to present proof of vaccination, recovery or pre-departure test.

Thailand

Thailand scrapped its pre-departure test requirement for vaccinated international arrivals, and from may 1 dropped the requirement for a test upon arrival.

Turkey

Travellers who are either fully vaccinated, younger than 12 years or have a certificate of recovery from Covid-19 issued between 28 days and 6 months before arrival do not need to take a pre-departure test. However, they also must have not visited a high risk country in the 14 days before arrival.

UAE

Visitors have not needed to take pre-departure tests to enter the UAE since February 26. Instead, they must show proof of full vaccination in the form of a vaccine certificate with an approved QR code.

UK

As of February, fully vaccinated international travellers can visit the United Kingdom without a coronavirus test.

New Zealand...sometimes

Currently, all travellers must present a negative pre-departure test before arriving into New Zealand. Unless you have been in one of 14 pre-approved destinations. Granted you pass certain requirements (you must have only been in New Zealand or the approved destination for the last 14 days, including any transits, be fully vaccinated and had no contact with any cases), you will not need a pre-departure test.

These places are:

American Samoa

Cook Islands

Federated States of Micronesia

Fiji

Kiribati

Marshall Islands

Nauru

Niue

Samoa

Solomon Islands

Tokelau

Tonga

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

Antarctica

Passengers transiting via another country on return from these destinations must remain airside or produce a negative pre-departure test before flying to New Zealand.

Travel regulations and restrictions are constantly subject to change. For the latest up-to-date information, check airline and official government websites directly.