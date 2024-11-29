RNZN Divers survey HMNZS Manawanui off the Southern Coast of Upolu, Samoa in October. Photo / NZDF

A meeting was also scheduled to take place last month in Vaiee, another coastal village in the district, to present their case to the Samoan Government and suggest that New Zealand should be responsible for compensating them.

Tuia Pu’a Leota, a former Samoan MP, said that now their food supplies in the district are low.

“We really don’t know where we are between the two governments, our Government hasn’t relayed much information.

“Coming to Christmas, this is a sad story for our district, especially for people who fish every day to provide food and income for their families.

This is bad news for Christmas news for Safata.

The ship grounded and sank off the coast of Samoa due to human error. Photo / Profile Boats

Tuia said he was not surprised that the outcome of the report was finding a human error.

“I knew from the beginning that this was a human error-caused accident, I am happy that the answer has come to light.”

The Royal New Zealand Navy ship hit a reef on the southern side of Samoa while conducting survey operations.

Tuia urged the Samoan Government to face them with answers they are still waiting for.

The impact of the shipwreck at Tafitoala affects everyone, including the neighbouring district of Si’umu, where King Charles stayed during his visit to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm).

Nanai Dr Iati Iati, a Samoan international relations expert, called for an international inquiry last month into the sinking of the Manawanui rather than solely relying on the New Zealand investigation.

The senior lecturer in politics and international relations at Victoria University of Wellington said this has posed significant concerns of environmental and economic repercussions.

“I think it’s taken too long, and the investigation in what happened in Samoa is being done by the wrong people.

“It should not be up to the party that committed the offence to carry out the investigation.”

A photo of the HMNZS Manawanui, taken by one of the rescuers on October 5 off the coast of Upolu, Samoa. Photo / Ark Marine

He was also surprised by Samoa’s Government response to the Manawanui.

He said it was ironic that CHOGM was taking place when one of the ships of its founding members, New Zealand, was leaking that much oil into Samoa and yet CHOGM was about marine security.

Mary Afemata, a New Zealand-born Samoan, is from Sataoa, a village in the district of Safata.

Royal New Zealand Navy naval divers on the scene above HMNZS Manawanui, off the Southern Coast Of Upulo. Photo / New Zealand Defence Force

She said she is concerned for her family back home.

“Thinking of my Aiga back home is distressing during this time, especially with Christmas around the corner, my heart sunk when I read about the news about what’s happening back in my district, I want it to be over.”

“The direct cause of the grounding has been determined as a series of human errors which meant the ship’s autopilot was not disengaged when it should have been,” Chief of Navy Rear Admiral Garin Golding said today as the interim findings were released.

New Zealand Defence Minister Judith Collins said the finding was “extremely disappointing”.

“I think that New Zealanders can know that it was a terrible day. Fortunately, it wasn’t a mess [or] a tragic day. Lives were not lost.”

Defence Minister Judith Collins, pictured, and Chief of Navy Rear Admiral Garin Golding yesterday addressed the media about the findings from the enquiry into the HMNZS Manawanui sinking in Samoa in October. Photo / Alex Burton

- RNZ