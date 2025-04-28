His parents shared their story with the Herald a few days later.

At his funeral in Māngere, there were decorations of blue and white in the chapel. Family members wore blue T-shirts showing a smiling Misiafa and the poignant words: “Forever 12”.

His parents wore white, while mum Taunese donned an official scarf of the Auckland Blues – one of her son’s favourite rugby teams.

Taito Louis and Taunese Lene at the burial service for their son Misiafa, who died of dengue fever. Photo / Michael Craig

Dad Taito shared about his special relationship with his son, who loved rugby and swimming and was a proud big brother to his 6-year-old sister, Niulina.

“He was an active boy – big and strong. I saw how he was growing so quickly in the last few years; especially last year.”

‘Forever 12′

Misiafa Nathaniel Lene, 12, died at Auckland's Starship children's hospital soon after being medically evacuated from Samoa when he contracted dengue fever.

Taito’s voice broke as he revealed how he had been preparing to speak to his son about becoming a teenager soon.

“I spoke to his mum – that I wanted to speak to him about the changes in his body and his emotions,” Taito said.

“I wanted to prepare him for the next stage in his life, as a teenager – he was starting to grow a little moustache. But we never got the chance.”

Burial service for Misiafa Nathaniel Lene who contracted dengue fever in Samoa and died in Auckland. Misiafa’s parents, Taito Louis and Taunese Lene, bury their son. 28th April 2025, NZ Herald photograph by Michael Craig

Mum Taunese paid tribute to a son she dubbed her right-hand man and whose life mirrored one of the names he was given – Nathaniel: A blessing from God.

While they lived in Fiji for five years, before returning to Samoa last month, they often had family or friends who brought back snacks and treats from Samoa.

Family members gathered for the burial of 12-year-old Misiafa Lene. Photo / Michael Craig

Taunese described how her son would always pack those treats to share with his teachers and school friends. Whenever he saw a person begging for money outside a shop, he would ask his mother for something to give to them.

“That’s how he was – loving,” she said.

It has been a harrowing few months for the family, who were already dealing with a close family death – Taito’s elderly father – early last month.

Taunese’s mother also died in November.

The day before Misiafa became sick, on Sunday, April 13, the young family had travelled to Lalomanu for the weekend as a little getaway. They called those special family trips their family time.

Misiafa's father, Taito Louis Lene, wears the Samoan ula fala necklace and a funeral badge for his son with the words: Forever 12. Photo / Michael Craig

Misiafa’s father said previously: “On that Saturday, I went to swim with my kids. We had a good time. Then all of a sudden, he was sick – that’s why it’s really hard for us to take.”

By the next Saturday, Misiafa had been medically evacuated to Auckland with his mum; his father and sister caught a commercial flight from Samoa to be with them.

Despite an emergency operation to relieve pressure from his brain, the family had to make the heartbreaking decision to turn off life support.

His mother said: “When he started bleeding from his ears ... we didn’t want him to suffer. It was very hard.

“They brought another bed next to him and we lay there with him, just listening to his heartbeat. His last heartbeat was around 6.30 that night.”

Friends of the couple set up a Givealittle page to help raise funds for medical costs and now funeral expenses.

Taito Louis and Taunese Lene with their children, Misiafa Nathaniel, 12, and Niulina Lene, 6. Photo / Supplied

Dengue fever in Samoa, Fiji, Tonga and Cook Islands

A dengue fever outbreak in Samoa was officially declared after Misiafa’s death – the only dengue-related death so far. Last week, health officials in the island nation said a total of 15 cases of dengue had been confirmed since January.

Tonga and Fiji have also declared dengue fever outbreaks. This month a secondary student from Fiji’s main island, Viti Levu, died from the disease.

Authorities in the Cook Islands have today reported a further three cases of dengue there after one person was identified as having the virus this month. An outbreak, however, has not been declared at this stage.

Misiafa’s parents have urged parents – including those travelling to the islands – to take extra precautions and to use their son’s death as a reminder.

“We don’t want to see another family lose a child like we have this way.

“The pain is beyond anything – we don’t want another family to go through what we are going through.”