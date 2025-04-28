Burial service for Misiafa Nathaniel Lene who contracted dengue fever in Samoa and died in Auckland.
Misiafa’s parents, Taito Louis and Taunese Lene, bury their son.
28th April 2025, NZ Herald photograph by Michael Craig
Family and friends farewelled 12-year-old Misiafa Nathaniel Fealofa’i Lene in South Auckland today.
“He was an active boy – big and strong. I saw how he was growing so quickly in the last few years; especially last year.”
‘Forever 12′
Taito’s voice broke as he revealed how he had been preparing to speak to his son about becoming a teenager soon.
“I spoke to his mum – that I wanted to speak to him about the changes in his body and his emotions,” Taito said.
“I wanted to prepare him for the next stage in his life, as a teenager – he was starting to grow a little moustache. But we never got the chance.”
Mum Taunese paid tribute to a son she dubbed her right-hand man and whose life mirrored one of the names he was given – Nathaniel: A blessing from God.
While they lived in Fiji for five years, before returning to Samoa last month, they often had family or friends who brought back snacks and treats from Samoa.
Taunese described how her son would always pack those treats to share with his teachers and school friends. Whenever he saw a person begging for money outside a shop, he would ask his mother for something to give to them.
“That’s how he was – loving,” she said.
It has been a harrowing few months for the family, who were already dealing with a close family death – Taito’s elderly father – early last month.
Friends of the couple set up a Givealittle page to help raise funds for medical costs and now funeral expenses.
Dengue fever in Samoa, Fiji, Tonga and Cook Islands
A dengue fever outbreak in Samoa was officially declared after Misiafa’s death – the only dengue-related death so far. Last week, health officials in the island nation said a total of 15 cases of dengue had been confirmed since January.
Tonga and Fiji have also declared dengue fever outbreaks. This month a secondary student from Fiji’s main island, Viti Levu, died from the disease.
Authorities in the Cook Islands have today reported a further three cases of dengue there after one person was identified as having the virus this month. An outbreak, however, has not been declared at this stage.
Misiafa’s parents have urged parents – including those travelling to the islands – to take extra precautions and to use their son’s death as a reminder.
“We don’t want to see another family lose a child like we have this way.