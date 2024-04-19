Travellers to Samoa are being told to pack insect repellent and mosquito nets as the country deals with a dengue fever outbreak.

People planning to travel to Samoa are being urged to pack insect repellent and be alert for mosquitos, as the island nation deals with an outbreak of dengue fever.

Samoan authorities officially declared a dengue outbreak late this afternoon, after the latest number of cases reached more than 200.

Dengue fever is a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes to people. Although some people affected do not have symptoms, others can become very sick - with symptoms including high fever, body aches, nausea, rash and headaches.

In rare cases, it can also lead to death.

Actual number of cases could be doubled

Speaking at a media conference, director general of health Dr Aiono Alec Ekeroma said there were up to 216 cases of dengue fever identified in the country from last November to last Sunday.

A total of 81 cases had been confirmed in the last two weeks alone. Some of those cases had since recovered and been discharged from hospital.

Aiono acknowledged that the number of total cases recorded is likely not a true reflection of the number of people sick with dengue - as many others may be sick with the fever at home in villages and would remain untested.

Samoa's Ministry of Health has declared a dengue fever outbreak in the island nation. Photo / Dean Purcell

“It could be doubled the figure in front of me,” he said.

The majority of the cases - up to 80 per cent - are from the northwest of Upolu, including Samoa’s capital city of Apia and surrounding town areas. Some of the villages affected included Apia, Siusega, Moata’a, Tanugamanono and as far as Leulumoega.

Many of those affected are children aged 5 to 9 years old and those aged 60 years and over.

Pack insect repellent and mosquito nets

That situational report had resulted in health authorities agreeing that a dengue outbreak officially be declared, Aiono said.

On the risk to tourists or members of the public visiting Samoa, he urged people to pack accordingly - ensure they come with insect repellent and if needed, a mosquito net.

“We’ve been asked what about tourists...now scared to come to Samoa because of the declaration of this outbreak.

“But there is nothing for tourists to be worried about. They can still come because remember, dengue fever is not passed from person to person. It is passed from a mosquito,” Aiono said.

“So if they come, come with [insect] repellents and avoid dark places - and they will hopefully not get bitten by a mosquito. But come, still. We need tourists in our country.”

Locals are being encouraged to buy insect repellents also, if possible, and use mosquito nets and mosquito coils at night. The public is also being urged to cut any vegetation and remove containers or buckets filled with water that may attract mosquitoes.

Authorities are set to carry out fumigation measures in and around the main hospital, in Moto’otua, and local schools in and around Apia.

Vaimoana Mase is the Pasifika editor for the Herald’s Talanoa section, sharing stories from the Pacific community. She won junior reporter of the year at the then Qantas Media Awards in 2010 and picked up the best opinion writing award at the 2023 Voyager Media Awards.