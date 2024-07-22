Gillies was invited to Taiwan by Art Ripple Taitung to complete a 30-day residency in Taitung Taiwan which is also supported by the Taitung County government.

“During the 30 days I will undergo research and produce two new tapa works for the FIND Design Fair in Singapore held later this year,” Gillies said.

“I presented and conducted a workshop to an audience of keen artists and locals here in Taitung the day after arriving who wanted to see my art practice and learn about tapa and the experience of beating it.

“There is a 91-year-old master beater here in Taitung who is still to this day beating tapa cloth. I am taking another tapa workshop representing our Tongan culture and teach the process of tapa beating and creating a tapa cloth.”

New Zealand artist Tui Gillies with a tapa piece she and a student worked on. Photo / Art.Ripples Taitung

Gillies said she is fortunate to experience their culture, and showcase her own Tongan culture.

“As a part of my research, yesterday I went out on a sea tour on the East coast and saw Rissa’s dolphins, pantropical spotted dolphins and the short-finned pilot whale. That was a very cool experience.

“I feel very lucky as the hosts look after me very well on this residency, take me out and teach me many things about the local art and support me when I need it. I also experienced the Taiwan East Coast Land Art Festival last night. A beautiful experience of music and art under the full moon which will give me much inspiration for my art.”

Gillies is in Taiwan until August 13.