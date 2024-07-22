New Zealand-based artist Tui Emma Gillies has taken up residence in Taiwan teaching the traditional art of Tongan tapa cloth.
Gillies, who has had a number of art exhibitions - cornered around her and her mum’s use of the tapa cloth - is in the Taitung County Mountains.
“My place of residence is at Open Studios on Highway 11, an old no longer used sugar factory site where the family still own it but lease out all the buildings around it including artist studios and art shops, eateries,” Gillies told the Herald from Thailand.
“The background is in the Taitung County Mountains, a rich ecological landscape. I feel like I am in the islands here. I have a guard dog called Cucumber. She loyally guards my front door in exchange for food.”