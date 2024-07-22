Advertisement
New Zealand artist Tui Emma Gillies is in Taiwan beating the Tongan tapa drum

Joseph Los'e
By
2 mins to read
New Zealand artist Tui Gillies showing Thai artists her traditional Tongan tapa ware. Photo / Art.Ripples Taitung

New Zealand-based artist Tui Emma Gillies has taken up residence in Taiwan teaching the traditional art of Tongan tapa cloth.

Gillies, who has had a number of art exhibitions - cornered around her and her mum’s use of the tapa cloth - is in the Taitung County Mountains.

“My place of residence is at Open Studios on Highway 11, an old no longer used sugar factory site where the family still own it but lease out all the buildings around it including artist studios and art shops, eateries,” Gillies told the Herald from Thailand.

“The background is in the Taitung County Mountains, a rich ecological landscape. I feel like I am in the islands here. I have a guard dog called Cucumber. She loyally guards my front door in exchange for food.”

New Zealand-born Tongan artist Tui Gillies is in Thailand at an arts residence teaching locals about Tongan tapa making. Photo / Art.Ripples Taitung
Gillies was invited to Taiwan by Art Ripple Taitung to complete a 30-day residency in Taitung Taiwan which is also supported by the Taitung County government.

“During the 30 days I will undergo research and produce two new tapa works for the FIND Design Fair in Singapore held later this year,” Gillies said.

“I presented and conducted a workshop to an audience of keen artists and locals here in Taitung the day after arriving who wanted to see my art practice and learn about tapa and the experience of beating it.

“There is a 91-year-old master beater here in Taitung who is still to this day beating tapa cloth. I am taking another tapa workshop representing our Tongan culture and teach the process of tapa beating and creating a tapa cloth.”

New Zealand artist Tui Gillies with a tapa piece she and a student worked on. Photo / Art.Ripples Taitung
Gillies said she is fortunate to experience their culture, and showcase her own Tongan culture.

“As a part of my research, yesterday I went out on a sea tour on the East coast and saw Rissa’s dolphins, pantropical spotted dolphins and the short-finned pilot whale. That was a very cool experience.

“I feel very lucky as the hosts look after me very well on this residency, take me out and teach me many things about the local art and support me when I need it. I also experienced the Taiwan East Coast Land Art Festival last night. A beautiful experience of music and art under the full moon which will give me much inspiration for my art.”

Gillies is in Taiwan until August 13.

