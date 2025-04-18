Despite every effort to save his life - including surgery to relieve pressure on his brain - he could not be saved. Misiafa died peacefully in his parents’ arms on Sunday, April 13 in Auckland.
Dengue fever, also known as break-bone fever, is a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes to people and causes symptoms including sudden high fever, intensely sore joints and muscles, pain behind the eyes and a rash.
When I’m hungry, I can’t eat. When I’m tired, I can’t sleep - just thinking about my son.
Misiafa’s death is the first dengue-related death reported in Samoa this year.
Samoa’s health authorities officially declared an outbreak yesterday, after 15 confirmed cases since January.
Travellers to the Pacific are advised to take precautions - such as wearing loose-fitting clothing, packing mosquito-repellent and removing containers or areas where water could settle and act as mosquito breeding grounds.
The mosquito species that typically transmit dengue are Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus.
The warning comes as many families are enjoying the school holidays overseas.
Misiafa’s grieving parents Taito and Taunese Lene say they are struggling with how fast he succumbed to the disease.
He woke up early on Sunday, April 6 complaining of a headache and fever. His parents gave him Panadol and took him to a district hospital in Lalomanu.
His condition did not improve and by Thursday, doctors confirmed he had severe dengue fever.
‘We were desperate’
“He was vomiting blood by then and they said they’d never seen anything like that before,” Taito said.
Their focus will now be on their little girl Niulina, who is finding it particularly hard to accept her brother is no longer here.
“They were so close, as we always told our son, ‘You have to look after your sister’ - and that’s what he did. Now he’s gone. She cries: ‘I miss my brother’.”
Friends of the couple have set up a Givealittle page to raise funds for medical costs and funeral expenses.
The family has thanked the Samoan government for paying half of the $75,000 bill for the medevac aircraft, and family, friends and strangers for their contributions, including donating blood for their son when he needed it at Samoa’s Moto’otua Hospital.
The couple said they hoped their son’s death served as a reminder to others to take extra precautions in Samoa during the dengue outbreak.
“We don’t want to see another family lose a child like we have this way.