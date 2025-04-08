Fiji’s Health Ministry declared a dengue outbreak in the Western Division in February with 200 cases recorded since the beginning of the year. This week, the ministry released updated figures, showing from January 1 to March 23, 5128 dengue fever cases were reported in Fiji.

Dengue fever is a viral illness transmitted to humans through the bite of infected female mosquitoes. Photo / Getty Images

As cases of the mosquito-borne illness continue to grow, Fijian officials are urging people in the South Pacific archipelago to “remain vigilant and take protective measures against dengue fever.”

SafeTravel, the official source of travel advice for New Zealanders, advises: “Medical services in Fiji can be limited. We advise New Zealanders travelling or living in Fiji to have a comprehensive travel insurance policy in place that includes provision for medical evacuation by air.”

Travellers are also advised to register their details with SafeTravel.

On Monday, Fijian officials confirmed a student from Xavier College in the town of Ba died a week ago from the illness.

Over the past two weeks, Fiji reported more than 800 new dengue infections weekly.

In March the United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) included Fiji in its revised Global Dengue Travel Health Advisory. This advisory identified a higher-than-expected number of dengue cases among US travellers returning from the country.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says global incidences of dengue have markedly increased over the past two decades, posing a substantial public health challenge. In 2023 it reported: “The Western Pacific region continues to face a high burden of mosquito-borne arboviral diseases, particularly dengue.”

Of Pacific Island countries, Fiji was among the most affected, reporting 8418 cases in 2022 and 11,522 cases in 2023, reflecting a 37% increase.

A map showing countries reporting higher-than-usual numbers of dengue cases. Image / US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention

What is dengue fever?

Dengue fever is a viral illness transmitted to humans through the bite of infected female mosquitoes. While many dengue infections are asymptomatic or produce only mild illness, the virus can occasionally cause more severe cases, and in rare cases, death.

Symptoms usually appear four to 10 days after infection and last for up to a week. The most common symptoms include high fever (40C), headache, body aches, nausea, and a rash. After the initial fever, 1-5% of people will experience more intense symptoms including severe headache, vomiting and acute joint pain.

Also known as break-bone fever, the viral infection is more common in tropical and subtropical climates; however, in 2023, a surge in transmission of dengue was seen in Europe. In 2024 Samoan authorities declared a dengue outbreak after the number of cases exceeded 200 in the space of around five months.

How to prevent dengue

There is no specific treatment for dengue fever, so prevention is key. The mosquitoes that spread the illness are most active during the day, so to avoid infection when travelling to countries where the disease is common, SafeTravel suggestions include:

Choosing accommodation with screens on windows and doors. Turn on the air conditioning if you have it as cool air keeps mosquitoes away.

Use insect sprays and mosquito coils when mosquitoes are around.

Wearing a repellent cream or spray, preferably containing diethyltoluamide (DEET). Repellents containing less than 35% DEET are recommended because higher concentrations are no more effective – they just work for longer – and in rare cases, they can cause poisoning. Repellents should not be applied to wounds, irritated skin, eyes or mouth. If you use both sunscreen and insect repellent, apply the sunscreen first.

Wearing protective clothing such as long-sleeved shirts, long pants and hats. Clothing can be treated with repellent.

Use screens on tents.

How do I treat fever?

If you feel unwell during your trip or in the first three weeks after your return, SafeTravel advise travellers to seek immediate medical advice and tell the doctor about your travel. Other treatment approaches include: