Fa’anānā Efeso Collins will be buried later today. Photo / Michael Craig

The legacy of Fa’anānā Efeso Collins is already on display, as mourners prepare to farewell him later today.

The Auckland councillor turned Green MP died last week, after collapsing at a charity run in downtown Auckland.

Talanoa editor Vaimoana Mase told The Front Page, the Herald’s daily news podcast, that that final event does represent the man Collins was.

“For those of us who sort of had an understanding or knew of the man, Fa’anānā Efeso Collins, he was very much for the people and for his Pacific people, not just here in New Zealand Aotearoa, but also around the Pacific region. So, knowing that he died at a place where he had just given up his time to take part in this charity event, raising money to help water projects in the Pacific, very much spoke about the man that he was.”

Mase said that everyone from South Auckland she has spoken to seems to have an “Efeso story”.

“In every story, it’s like he’s speaking to them, or has always valued them, or has somehow made them feel special in some way.”

Mase said that “his people, his hood, his family” have always been the motivating factors for him.

Collins has been remembered by people across the political divide, with tributes honouring him in the hours after his death paid by Labour, National and former mayoral rivals Wayne Brown and Leo Molloy, among many more.

Mase said shows how he was able to accept anybody and their views without judgment and his popularity across the country shows his legacy has already had an impact.

“I think the Tipune Funeral Home has probably never seen this kind of turnout. You’re seeing politicians, Auckland councillors from different parts of the city, not just Southside. I understand Prime Minister Chris Luxon is going to be at the funeral as well. And to me, that’s the legacy right there. He’s touched so many people and somehow made everybody feel special or valued in his own way. And I truly hope that his legacy doesn’t stop here.

“He fought so hard for, I think he called them the square pegs in his maiden speech, the underdogs if you like, and I hope to see more young Pasifika standing up or be motivated or inspired by his example and just carry on to be good people and good in whatever they choose to become.”

