Green MP Fa’anānā Efeso Collins died after a ChildFun charity fun run in downtown Auckland last week. Photo / Greg Bowker

Traffic management and at least one road closure have been put in place to help deal with the scores of mourners turning up to farewell Green MP Fa’anānā Efeso Collins.

The 49-year-old, who collapsed and died after a ChildFund charity race in downtown Auckland last week, is lying in state at Tīpene Funerals on Hill St, Onehunga.

Late last night, the funeral home posted a message on its official social media pages about how traffic will be managed over the next few days, ahead of Collins’ funeral on Thursday.

“Dear residents, community, whānau and friends. A road closure and traffic management will be in place on Hill St (between Flemming St and Princes St) ...

“The road management plan seeks to balance the needs of residents and businesses carrying out their normal activity with the large amount of mourners expected over the next few days.”

The notice says the traffic management is in place due to the funeral of the late MP.

However, the Collins aiga (family) has already announced that their son’s funeral will be held at the Due Drop Events Centre, in Manukau, on Thursday afternoon.

The road closure will be in place from today until Wednesday, between 7am and 7pm.

“Traffic management staff will be on site to facilitate flow and provide controlled access to guests, residents and businesses.”

People arriving to pay their respects are being asked to carpool where possible due to the limited number of parking spaces available on Hill St already.

“Mourners are also asked to arrive into Hill St from Princes St (rather than Church St). Right turns onto Hill St from Princes St will be restricted to avoid disrupting normal traffic.

Traffic management and a road closure is in place around Hill St, in Onehunga, as droves of mourners are expected over the next few days. Image / Google

“We appreciate your understanding and co-operation during this time of great loss. Ngā mihi aroha,” the post ends.

Droves of people and groups of people from various organisations, local associations and work places connected to the late MP arrived to pay their respects in person over the weekend. They have included members of parliament, Auckland Council and ordinary members of the public.

It is understood an official delegation from the Auckland Council will visit tomorrow.

Fresh warnings over fake Facebook profiles and scam livestream links

Maungakiekie-Tāmaki Josephine Bartley shared a photo of herself and fellow councillors Alf Filipaina, Lotu Fuli and Daniel Newman, as well as mayoral campaign manager Dr Max Harris, during their visit to see their late friend.

They are pictured standing just behind Collins’ brown casket. Images of the late MP can be seen on two large TV screens just behind them and there are two bouquets laid at each end of the casket.

A large siapo (tapa cloth) has been laid out beneath.

Tīpene Funerals has also shared a fresh warning to mourners and members of the public regarding fake Facebook and social media profiles that have been set up pretending to be offering live-streaming services for Collins’ upcoming funeral.

A spokesperson for the funeral home shared images of newly made-up scam Facebook pages; warning: “Please note these links are [a] scam and we recommend refraining from adding or accepting such links.

“This type of activity has been occurring for some time. It’s vile that there are people out there taking advantage of the vulnerable.”

Tīpenes said the official funeral livestream will be posted on its own Facebook page in due course.