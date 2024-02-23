Green MP Efeso Collins has died less than a week after giving his maiden speech in Parliament. Video / Parliament TV

Asalemo Collins, 3, has spent the past two days playing with her little cousins as family and friends have come together to mourn the sudden loss of her father, politician and community advocate Fa’anānā Efeso Collins.

“She’s quite innocent,” family spokesman Taito Eddie Tuiavii says, acknowledging that the youngest of Collins’ daughters does not understand what has happened.

Kaperiela, Collins’ eldest daughter, is much more aware of the loss, however.

“Kaperiela is 11 and understands that dad is not sleeping - he’s gone. She’s broken.”

Collins’ wife, Vasa Fia Collins, is also well-supported, he says, but is still coming to terms with the loss of her 49-year-old husband.

“They were yin and yang, Bonnie and Clyde, and now one is gone. So for Vasa Fia, there are moments of clarity ... but then also just loss,” Tuiavii says.

“[She] is a very private person. But she also acknowledges that Efeso was shared and loved by many.”

Plans are underway for the funeral of the late MP, who died shortly after participating in a celebrity fun-run charity event for ChildFund New Zealand aimed at raising money to improve water projects in the Pacific.

Fa'anānā Efeso Collins holds his young daughter Asalemo's hand as they walk ahead of his wife Vasa Fia and their eldest daughter Kaperiela.

Emergency services were called to downtown Auckland on Wednesday after Collins collapsed. Despite efforts to save him, he could not be revived and died at the scene.

Now a huge celebration of his life is being arranged; with plans to allow the communities Collins was closely associated with - from Ōtara, Ōtāhuhu, wider South Auckland, Pasifika, local groups and Parliament - to pay their respects.

Details for the funeral - including the exact date and location - are expected to be released publicly sometime today, Tuiavii said.

A mother’s grief: ‘This is her baby’

The family had already received generous offers of help, he said, including an offer from Eden Park and one from Ngāti Whātua, who have offered to supply the kaimoana.

“We’re absolutely aware and celebrate and respect that he was loved by so, so many different parts of society - so [we’re] giving them the opportunity to come pay their respects as well, ahead of the big service.

People have laid flowers in Auckland's Britomart where Fa'anānā Efeso Collins died at a charity event. Photo / Edward Swift

“Fia and the girls have [always known] that dad was shared with everybody. You marry a normal spouse, you marry the family. You marry Efeso, you marry the country.”

Collins’ elderly mother, Lotomau Collins, was also being cared for very closely by family. She had been present in Parliament last week when her youngest son gave his maiden speech - a very proud moment for her, Tuiavii said.

“As you can imagine, a parent having to bury her child ... that’s how it shouldn’t be. She’s hanging in there. But ... she’s devastated. This is her baby. This is the pride and joy.”

Tuiavii acknowledged that Collins’ funeral would likely be held at a venue in South Auckland, given Collins’ strong links to the area and his staunch pride for the Southside.

The MP is being cared for by the team at Tīpene Funerals at its Onehunga base. Collins will lie in state there until his funeral service - said to be planned for late next week.

Taofi le malō

A tribute to a son of Samoa: Fa'anānā Efeso Collins. Image / Rod Emmerson

The family has also announced that traditional Samoan protocols will not be adhered to.

Those protocols, usually seen at big events including funerals and weddings, involve customary gifts that can include fine mats, boxes of corned beef and large monetary gifts for the funeral.

Samoan families sometimes choose this option to help lessen the financial burden on extended families.

Tuiavii said in this case, it was more about acknowledging the many people and friends Collins was associated with from other communities - and removing any barriers or expectations.

“If you think about his Green Party friends, they just want to come, have a cup and tea and share.

“It’s just making it easier for people to mourn and grieve and come and show their love and pay respects.”

Instead, the extended family has set up a GiveAlittle page for anyone wishing to give a monetary meaalofa (koha) to Collins’ young daughters.

Vaimoana Mase is the Pasifika editor for the Herald’s Talanoa section, sharing stories from the Pacific community. She won junior reporter of the year at the then Qantas Media Awards in 2010 and picked up the best opinion writing award at the 2023 Voyager Media Awards.