49-year-old Green MP Efeso Collins died after he collapsed while participating in a charity event supporting ChildFund. Video / NZ Herald

Donations are pouring in to the charity Green MP Efeso Collins was fundraising for when he collapsed and died this morning.

An organiser said it was “a sign of the love and respect people have for him and his deep love for the Pacific”.

Collins, 49, died at the ChildFund Water Run outside Britomart in central Auckland.

Emergency responders gave him CPR and defibrillation. They treated Collins for more than an hour before an event organiser confirmed to the Herald that he had died.

Six Kiwi celebrities were taking part in the race; Hilary Barry, Dave Letele, Maz Fagaiava, Shavaughn Ruakere, Josie Pagani - the charity’s chief executive - and Collins.

The event was aimed at raising awareness and money to bring safe, clean drinking water to children in the Pacific, the charity’s website said.

Participants were racing while carrying two buckets of water. The runner with the most water left would have won the competition.

After news of Collins’ death broke, a flurry of donations were made on ChildFund’s website. As of 2pm, more than $20,000 had been raised.

Pagani said her team at ChildFund were devastated and saddened by the loss of “such an amazing man” in Collins.

“We are deeply shocked and thinking only of his family at this time,” Pagani said.

“It will take time to grasp the huge loss to Aotearoa New Zealand. All we can do now is grieve.”

Pagani called Collins a passionate advocate for the Pacific: “That’s why he was supporting the ChildFund Water Run this morning”.

She told the Herald donations were “not something we’re focused on right now. Our thoughts are with his family and our team is in shock”.

“If there are funds coming in, I’m sure it’s a sign of the love and respect people have for Efeso and his deep love for the Pacific.”

Bereft colleagues ‘absolutely devastated’

Collins was elected to Parliament as a Green Party MP at the 2023 election and party co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson released a statement on Collins’ death, saying they were “absolutely devastated”.

Shaw choked back tears while addressing the media.

James Shaw, Green Party co-leader, choked back tears while addressing the media, saying "A beautiful family has lost a dedicated father, husband, and community leader". Photo / Adam Pearse

“He truly was the most beautiful man with an orientation of love,” Shaw said.

“A beautiful family has lost a dedicated father, husband, and community leader,” the co-leaders said in a statement.

They sent their thoughts to Collins’ wife and young daughters.

“Aotearoa and the Green Party have lost one of the kindest, most dedicated champions of fairness and equality,” they said.

Community advocate Dave Letele paid tribute to Collins, calling him a man dedicated to his community and set to do big things representing his people and the Pacific community in his new role as an MP.

Speaking at the scene, Letele said Collins had come out to support an event that was ultimately helping the Pacific region.







