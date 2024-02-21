Green MP Efeso Collins has died less than a week after giving his maiden speech in Parliament. Video / Parliament TV

I was 16 years old when I first met Efeso Collins.

It was 2003 and a group of my classmates were picked to go to a camp about helping to inspire Pasifika high school students from around Auckland.

Aptly named the Dream Fono, Efeso (as we called him then) led a group of about 10 student mentors from Auckland University who talked to us about the importance of setting goals, how to study and working hard to achieve our career dreams.

Even then, as a university student, he commanded attention. When he stood up, the room went silent. When he spoke, everyone listened.

He had a special way with words that allowed you, even as a high school kid, to feel important and heard.

Fa'anana Efeso Collins, Green Party MP who died while participating in a ChildFund charity event yesterday. Photo / Green Party

We were given forms to fill out - in which we were asked what we wanted to study or be after school. We were told that people who were in those careers or studying similar degrees would be available for us to talk to.

The next day, Efeso came up to me and smiling, asked if I was the one who wanted to be a journalist - yes, I replied. He had organised for a Pacific journalist, Vienna Richards, to come to the camp to speak to us and give me a very cool opportunity to talk to a real-life reporter.

It would be years later, while interviewing him for an article, when I would get the chance to thank him for that opportunity.

Unapologetically proud to be brown

That was 21 years ago and Fa’anānā, as we now call him, has continued to be a massive advocate for young people; particularly Pasifika youth and those from South Auckland, his home.

Raised in the 274 in Otara, and now based in Ōtāhuhu, he was always preaching his Southside pride and was staunchly proud of his Samoan and Tokelauan roots.

He was unapologetically proud to be brown.

The last time I interviewed him, for a story on becoming a new Green MP, he said: “My intention is to bring the hood. And when I say that, I’m going to continue to be me. I’ll always speak my voice, I’ll always challenge people.

“I also want to bring a level of swagger that means people can look into politics and see themselves. I want to come and do everything I can. But I see my function as opening the door to the next generation - who I’m told are only one or two election cycles away.

“There is major talent here in South Auckland and my job is to facilitate them coming into this space.”

Paving the way for the next generation

An ula fala, worn by Samoan chiefs, drapes the seat of Fa'anānā Efeso Collins at Parliament after his death yesterday. Photo / Hagen Hopkins.

He was a family man - a proud husband and a dedicated dad to his two girls, who he often spoke of in his media interviews and referred to when speaking about the future of New Zealand.

He was also a man of faith and was never afraid to talk about what God had done for him and his aiga.

Those were all attributes that helped make him a great leader - on the political field and off it. And it is the same reason many are grieving now - not just for the man that was, but the man that he was going to be.

He makes up what our ancestors could only have dreamt we could be one day.

And although his full potential will never be known, he is in many ways the migrant’s dream come true - and serves as an inspiration of what our young people have the potential to become.

Malo ola tautua, Fa’anānā. Thank you for your life of service. Ia manuia lau malaga. Safe journey home.

Vaimoana Mase is the Pasifika editor for the Herald’s Talanoa section, sharing stories from the Pacific community. She won junior reporter of the year at the then Qantas Media Awards in 2010 and picked up the best opinion writing award at the 2023 Voyager Media Awards.