“Low-Cost-Low Risk roading funding enables councils to undertake small or relatively small roading jobs such as preventative works or improvements,” Volzke said.

The lack of NZTA funding left elected members facing some tough decisions, he said.

“We either fund the work fully ourselves, which means more cost for ratepayers, or we drop the projects. Either way, ratepayers lose out.”

The projects the council was planning to fund through Low-Cost Low Risk funding include several school safety projects focused on slowing traffic near schools. Others are the planned road widening along Salisbury Rd, the building of a retaining wall on Opunake Rd opposite the Possum Factory to avoid further damage to the road from a slip, and the widening of various footpaths to allow for shared use.

NZTA had funded projects under other categories, Bowden said, and the total sum received from NZTA for the funding cycle was more than had been requested, in fact.

“The amount approved by NZTA is $8,506,081. This is $160,000 more than we originally requested which was $8,345,000.”

While that looked good on paper, the reality wasn’t, said Bowden, speaking after the meeting. Funding from NZTA came in the form of a subsidy, rather than a grant, he said, meaning any extra money from NZTA also required extra expenditure by council.

“We will be discussing this with elected members in October, as while additional money sounds great, we still have to fund our own share of 37% to be eligible for the NZTA subsidy of 63%. Therefore this means we would have to increase the ratepayer-funded budget for these projects to be eligible for the additional funding.”

Volzke said he can’t remember getting “absolutely zero” for all roading projects in one category before, in all his years at the council table.

“It doesn’t make me feel better, but I am aware only 14 councils across New Zealand received any money from this fund this year.

“I suspect it’s because NZTA has channelled money from the Low-Cost Low Risk category into helping fund Roads of National Significance. There are 15 of those across the country. Plus they are also funding another 10 transport projects that fall under the category of Roads of Regional Significance.”

“It may surprise Taranaki locals to learn, however, that Te Ara o Te Ata Mt Messenger Bypass, is neither a Road of National Significance nor one of Regional Significance. In fact, of the 25 roads that fall under those two categories, none of them are in Taranaki.”

“I don’t have a problem with the work being done on those roads, in fact I support it, but it comes at a cost to local roads, and I do find that very frustrating.”

Disclaimer: Editor Ilona Hanne is married to the chief executive of Stratford District Council.

Ilona Hanne is a Taranaki-based journalist and news director who covers breaking and community news from across the lower North Island. She has worked for NZME since 2011.