The preferred option was in-house delivery until mid-2028 when it would switch to a CCO delivery, either by itself or with other councils.
This option would enable a higher borrowing limit for water services and balance sheet capacity for other council services.
It would undertake a detailed study of a joint-council option with a decision on which way it will go in late 2026 or early 2027.
The second option was to continue in-house delivery and not investigate a CCO.
Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist since 2019.
- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.