The Rotorua Night Market and how to pay for the Tarawera Sewerage Scheme are among items up for consultation. Composite photo / NZME

Rotorua Lakes Council’s draft annual plan and future water service delivery options are up for consultation on its new feedback website.

Participate, or Whakapuakina Mai, replaced the council’s Let’s Talk or Korero Mai page, and is aimed to improve public engagement opportunities.

The first items for consultation are its draft Annual Plan 2025/2026 and how water services should be delivered under Local Water Done Well, both open until May 5.

Annual plan feedback is sought on issues including how the Tarawera Sewerage Scheme should be funded and whether changes should be made to the Rotorua Night Market, such as location and frequency.