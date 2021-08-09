Stratford community Covid vaccination clinic opens up to rural Taranaki residents

Nicole Lister and Lily Webb replaced their lunch date with a vaccine date last week, saying getting vaccinated is one way to keep themselves, their children and their friends safe. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Over two days more than 2500 people received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at last week's Stratford community Covid-19 vaccination clinic.

Taranaki Covid-19 vaccination programme senior responsible officer Steven Parrish says he is pleased with the numbers vaccinated and the efficiency of the event itself.

"The event ran very smoothly thanks to the hard work of the management team, our fantastic vaccinators and admin team, and Stratford Lions and St John Ambulance volunteers. The Stratford community gave us such positive feedback, it was a pleasure to be able to provide this service for them."

Stratford District Mayor Neil Volzke was the first to receive his vaccination on Friday at the community clinic. Photo / Supplied

Another "first jab" clinic is set to run in Stratford on August 20 and 21, and Steven says after the positive uptake of the vaccine by Stratford residents, the second clinic is now opening up to people living in the rest of rural Taranaki as well.

"People can book a spot at the Stratford clinic if they live anywhere in rural Taranaki, using the same booking code, BD8SUD5QH3. If you live rurally, you can call 0800 28 29 26, or go online at BookMyVaccine.nz, and book yourself into a time slot at the Stratford community Covid-19 vaccination clinic."

By lunchtime on the first day of the clinic, more than 500 people had received their first jab, with Lily Webb and Nicole Lister among the many lining up to get vaccinated.

Nicole says as a mum of four children all under 12, it was important to her to get vaccinated.

"My children are too young to have the vaccine, so it's my job as a parent to do everything I can to protect them, including getting vaccinated myself. One of my children has asthma, so Covid-19 is more of a risk for him as well."

She says while she and Lily often meet up for a lunch or coffee during the week, they changed coffee for a Covid jab this week as a way of ensuring they could continue to enjoy socialising in the future. She and Lily had booked their vaccine as soon as they heard they were able to.

"It was easy to book in and a straightforward process getting it today. It didn't hurt and took very little time out of my day."

Lily Webb was all smiles as she received the first dose of her Covid vaccine at the Stratford community vacination clinic last week. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Lily, who as well as looking after her five children, works at Stratford New World, says getting vaccinated was an easy decision for her.

"It was an easy decision to make. I have children so owe it to them to make sure I am protected. Working at New World means I come across lots of members of the public. This is one way to keep not only myself safe and our customers safe as well.'

She says Dan and Rebecca Harris, the owner-operators of Stratford New World, had been supportive of staff getting vaccinated.

Rebecca and Dan were also at the clinic on Friday, getting vaccinated. Rebecca says they were "very impressed" by the efficiency of the clinic and are glad their staff have the opportunity to get vaccinated through the Stratford clinic.

"It is great to see so many staff wanting to get the vaccination, so we are more than happy to accommodate it around their working hours."

Need to know:

What: Stratford community Covid-19 vaccination clinic

When: Friday, August 20n and Saturday, August 21

Where: Stratford War Memorial Centre

Who: Anyone over 16 who lives, works or studies in the Stratford district, and anyone living in any part of rural Taranaki

How: Go to www.bookmyvaccine.nz and use the access code BD8SUD5QH3 to make an appointment, or call 0800 28 29 26 and quote the same access code. If you need help booking your appointment, staff at the Stratford Library are available to help, just call in and ask.