Midhirst farmer John Vernon has planted 8000 tulip bulbs in his garden, and welcomes people to view them by appointment.

Midhirst farmer John Vernon has planted 8000 tulip bulbs in his garden, and welcomes people to view them by appointment.

Tulips are starting to bloom in Midhirst and John Vernon says they’re a sight to behold.

Vernon said after the success of opening his garden to the public for tulip season last year, he and his wife have decided to do it again.

“I still get people calling me, referencing the article they saw in the Stratford Press last year. I thought it was staggering the amount of people who came out and more so the people who still call me referencing the article.”

This year’s crop is the result of hours of hard work with a total of 8000 bulbs planted in his garden, he said.

“Last year I had 3000 bulbs and sold 2000 of them. So from the leftovers last year and the additional bulbs I brought this year we have 8000 in the garden.”