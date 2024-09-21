Advertisement
Tulips bloom in Midhirst, Taranaki, farmer opens garden for viewing

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Stratford Press·
2 mins to read
Midhirst farmer John Vernon has planted 8000 tulip bulbs in his garden, and welcomes people to view them by appointment.

Tulips are starting to bloom in Midhirst and John Vernon says they’re a sight to behold.

Vernon said after the success of opening his garden to the public for tulip season last year, he and his wife have decided to do it again.

“I still get people calling me, referencing the article they saw in the Stratford Press last year. I thought it was staggering the amount of people who came out and more so the people who still call me referencing the article.”

This year’s crop is the result of hours of hard work with a total of 8000 bulbs planted in his garden, he said.

“Last year I had 3000 bulbs and sold 2000 of them. So from the leftovers last year and the additional bulbs I brought this year we have 8000 in the garden.”

He said the crop is a mix of early and late bloomers, meaning there will be plenty of tulips to see for up to eight weeks in total. The flowers thrive in Taranaki’s climate, he said.

“I’ve always been interested in growing things but it’s just been about finding things that work in this climate. The tulips love the cold and frosts, making them the perfect flower to grow here. The colder it is, the longer the tulips last, hence why they’ll be around for a long time.”

The tulips are all mixed together, creating a colourful sight, Vernon said.

“Having them like this all different shapes, sizes and colours really is absolutely beautiful.”

He said the best part about growing tulips is seeing others enjoy them.

“I love when people come in and you can just see the moment they look at the tulips, their whole mood changes and their eyes light up. I love that moment. It’s the bit I get the most joy from. Seeing people as they take in the tulips.”

He’ll be selling some of his tulips as well.

“I’ll have singular plants and a bunch of them so people are more than welcome to come and view the tulips and take some home as well.”

  • To arrange an appointment to view the tulips call John on 027 203 8014. Free entry to view; plants for sale from $10, bring cash.






