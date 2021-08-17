West African dance and drumming event coming to Eltham in September

Koffie Fugah has been preforming and teaching traditional African songs, dance and drumming for over 20 years. Photo/ Supplied

An upcoming event is giving people the chance to immerse themselves in West African drumming and dance.

Event organiser Nikki Watson says the event will be facilitated by Koffie Fugah. She says Koffie is a master drummer, dancer and story-teller from Ghana.

"He has been performing and teaching traditional African songs, dance and drumming for over 20 years.

"In 2013 he moved to New Zealand and founded the Kadodo West African Drum and Dance School. For the past five years, as Kadodo's artistic director, he has been facilitating drum and dance workshops for schools, community, and corporate clients all over New Zealand.

"His life-long passion is sharing the love of his culture with people and encouraging them to use music to express themselves joyfully."

The weekend is supported by South Taranaki Creative Communities. Nikki says it's open to all ages and experience levels.

"I wanted to keep the cost down to make this as affordable as possible. With the support from Creative Communities I was able to do that. Koffie has been to south Taranaki before for a workshop and he is amazing. The workshop was popular so I'm hoping this will be the same. Koffie has a great passion for sharing his culture and he's a wonderful teacher."

The weekend takes place at Eltham Presbyterian Camp.

"It's an amazing little campground with dormitory style accommodation. There is a little river that is perfect for a drumming circle around a bonfire if the weather is kind to us. Otherwise there is a hall for the group activities away from the elements."

Koffie Fugah has been facilitating workshops across New Zealand for a number of years. Photo/ Supplied

Participants have the option to camp.

"There is a communal kitchen available. It will be dormitory style camping. We ask people to bring their own bedding, ideally a fitted sheet, pillow and sleeping bag or they can hire some for $15. This will need to be requested a week prior to the event. Don't forget to pack your own towel."

The cost of camping is $130 per person for two nights accommodation which includes all dance and drum classes. Day attendance is $30 per workshop or pay $50 for the two days per person, daily drum hire is available for $5.

• The event takes place from September 10 to 12. To register, or to find out more, contact Nikki on 021 242 4600 or email art4thahart@hotmail.com