Stratford students run 'amuck' in annual Tough Guy Tough Girl challenge

McKenna Gernhoefer (13) and Keighley Adams (14) enjoyed the challenge.

Crawling through mud and going down a mud and water slide were two of the many challenges faced by primary school pupils in an annual challenge.

Primary schools from around the Stratford district competed in Stratford High School's annual Tough Guy Tough Girl challenge.

The event is organised by Year 13 PE students to help complete a unit standard for physical education.

Tarin Nicholls (18) was one of the Year 13 students organising the event. She says the event is popular with primary school pupils.

"It's a great event that's super fun and muddy. Each year the primary schools students get involved and participate in all the challenges that they can, they always have a go."

Tarin says the event is a great way to introduce the primary school students to the high school.

"It gives them a little taster of the school and builds that relationship. Some of these pupils might end up going to Stratford High School so it's good that they have established that connection early."

She says the mud slide is always a popular obstacle.

"It's always a favourite with the pupils. They love the mud."

Once the primary school pupils had finished, the high school students had the opportunity to complete the course.

Stratford High School year 9 pupils McKenna Gernhoefer (13) and Keighley Adams (14) enjoyed the mud slide.

McKenna says she had fun.

"I love the mud slide. It's the best part. If you get a good run up and jump at just the right moment, you go super fast and make a big splash at the end."

Keighley says she enjoyed the challenge.

"We completed the challenge a number of times, we had a lot of fun."