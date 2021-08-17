South Taranaki high school's shaveathon to raise money for those affected by cancer

Hāwera High School staff and students shaved their hair at last year's shaveathon. Photo/ Supplied

A South Taranaki high school is holding a shaveathon event to raise money for those affected by cancer.

This is the second time the school has held the event. Twelve students and a number of staff shaved off their locks at last year's event.

This year the event is being organised by year 9 student Julia Scott (13).

"I had heard about last year's event and I wanted to do it again. The reason I wanted to organise this event is because my grandmother has recently been diagnosed with cancer. I wanted to run this event to support her and everyone else who has been affected by cancer."

Julia says she is being supported by staff, and head boy Noah Hunt.

"They're very helpful which I'm appreciative of. It's made organising the event that little bit easier."

Julia says there are seven students ready to shave their hair at the event.

"I'm very overwhelmed by the number of people who've stepped forward and say they'll shave their hair to support those affected by cancer. I'm very proud of the school community for coming together for this event. Cancer is a horrible disease and it makes me happy that people are coming forward to help raise money for the patients, and families affected by it."

Julia has set up a fundraising page for the event.

"I don't have a specific goal in mind of how much I want to raise, I think any donation is spectacular because every little bit goes to an important organisation. It's good to help. It's all about making a difference and helping others."

• The Hāwera High School shaveathon takes place at the end of the month. To donate, visit shaveforacure.co.nz/hawerahigh