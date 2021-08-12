Revolting children to take centre stage - New Plymouth Operatic announces next big show

The students of Wicked's Shiz University have flown home, making way for the children of Crunchem Hall Primary School in Matilda the Musical. Photo / Chris Hill

The students of Wicked's Shiz University have flown home, making way for the children of Crunchem Hall Primary School in Matilda the Musical. Photo / Chris Hill

Revolting children - get ready. Make sure you reek of the smell of rebellion ready for next year's New Plymouth Operatic Society's big show.

And if the song references in the first paragraph didn't give it away - New Plymouth Operatic Society has announced it will stage the smash hit musical Matilda in New Plymouth in July next year.

Since the multi award-winning show first opened in London 10 years ago, this iconic British musical has won 99 international awards including 24 for Best Musical and has been seen by more than 10 million people across more than 90 cities worldwide, and now it is Taranaki's turn.

New Plymouth Operatic Society president Mark Leuthard says he expects the show will attract many keen performers when auditions are held.

"We're after a large cast of children and adults alike and of course a fantastic support crew to make this show happen."

Roles will be available for performers of a variety of ages, he says.

"Casting age for the kids on-stage will be between 6 and 14 years with good acting, singing and dancing skills. There are a variety of lead children and adult roles, plus a handful of multi-character and ensemble parts. Matilda makes for family-friendly viewing and is recommended as PG for ages 6 and older."

When it comes to the child roles, Mark cautions it will be hard work for the young actors, and stamina is required.

"The production is demanding as it runs for 2hrs and 30mins with a 20-minute intermission."

Matilda the Musical is inspired by the beloved book by the incomparable Roald Dahl, and tells the tale of an extraordinary little girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

Matilda The Musical features a range of characters, from the gleefully nasty headmistress Miss Trunchbull to the sweetly shy teacher Miss Honey, a range of boisterous children, Matilda's shallow and unloving parents Mr and Mrs Wormwood, the show tells a story featuring original songs by Tim Minchin, that will captivate audience members of all ages.

Tickets for the show will go on sale in November this year, with information and details around audition dates to be released soon.