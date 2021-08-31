Stratford Swimming Club swimmers recognised at annual awards

The top 10-11 year old boys from Club Championships. Photo / Supplied

Stratford Swimming Club held their annual awards for the 2020-2021 season.

The swimmers of the club were recognised for their hard work and determination.

Results:

Swim Club night Stroke Clubs are awarded for those attending club nights and swimming personal best times over the season. Freestyle: Addison Moore. Backstroke: Payton Kolevski and Rylee McClung. Breaststroke: Addison Moore and Ginny Whittington. Butterfly: Reid MacDonald. Individual Medley: Payton Kolevski and Rylee McClung. Secretary Cup (next highest points male): Lachlan Graham. Captain's Cup (next highest points female): Ava Stone.

Club Age Group Champs based on the Club Championship meets: 9 and under girls: 1st Ainslee Austin, 2nd Addison Moore. 9 and under boys: 1st Kiarhn Robinson. 10–11 year girls: 1st Libby Keenan, 2nd Lexi Hancock. 10–11 year boys: 1st Jaiah Otene, 2nd Kobey Agent. 12–13 year girls: 1st Anahera Martin, 2nd Bella Keenan. 12–13 year boys 1st Troy Erkes, 2nd Ben Sextus. 14-15 year girls: 1st Eva McGeoch and Isabelle Wightman, 2nd Jayda Hancock. 14-15 year boys: 1st Tavish Graham and Daniel Read. 16 and over women 1st Abbey Sextus.

Club Trophies over whole season: Overall most improved 14 and under swimmer: Madeline Hobo. Overall most improved club swimmer: Reid MacDonald. Flyers Trophy under 1.02 freestyle: Anahera Martin. Ben Smith Cup - Most Outstanding Performance at National Meet; Anahera Martin. Most valuable squad member: Anina Loveridge.

Taranaki age group cup winners 12 and under summer championship: Top 10-year-old boy: Reid McDonald, Top 11-year-old female: Meila Gwiazdzinski.

Stratford record certificates; Jaiah Otene, Anahera Martin.

Taranaki record certificates Individual; Anahera Martin.

Taranaki relay records certificates; Samara Agent, Anahera Martin, Isabelle Wightman, Jayda Hancock, Eva McGeoch, Camryn Austin, Libby Keenan.

Taranaki Representatives: NZ Age Groups Division 1 National Top 10 Certificates: Eva McGeoch, Heidi Sextus, Anahera Martin.

New Zealand Division 2 Top 10 Certificates: Isabelle Wightman, Anina Loveridge, Daniel Read, Bailee Robertson, Jayda Hancock, Tavish Graham.

The new season has recommenced and any level swimmers are welcome to club nights on Wednesday at 6.30pm. Training is generally Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Visit the Stratford Swimming Facebook page for more information.