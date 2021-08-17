The hilarious Little Sisters of Hoboken returning for Stratford on Stage show

The show features a range of zany characters, including this puppet, Sister May Annette. Photo / Supplied

After the successful show of Cinderfella in April, which showcased our younger thespian members, the more mature members of Stratford on Stage are back in rehearsal.

Cinderfella at Fieldays was incredibly popular. It was fantastic that Judi Billcliff who wrote the play attended, not one, but the final two performances and then stayed to celebrate the end of the season with the cast and crew. It was heart-warming to hear her accolades for the show and particularly our wonderful cast of young people.

Stratford on Stage members felt it was time for the adults to tread the boards once more as it is over two years since they have had the opportunity to do so as the last two shows have been cast with youth. Consideration had to be made for the reality of Covid-19 so it made sense to have a show where we could manage rehearsals and keep things "in house" just in case Taranaki ended up with a change in Covid levels.

The latest show is bringing back the delightful Little Sisters of Hoboken who graced the stage almost three years ago when Stratford on Stage presented the nuns Christmas show. The show was so popular that full house signs had to be put up.

This time the nuns are presenting their original show "Nunsense" written by Dan Goggins back in 1985. The show is described as a zany, wholesome, hilarious musical revue presented by the Little Sisters of Hoboken, Nunsense is a heavenly delight. Helen Snook, who directed the incredibly successful 50 & Fabulous and The Addams Family, will be directing the show.

We are incredibly fortunate that some of our newer and younger members are going to be involved in the technical and backstage areas. This is particularly heartening as Stratford on Stage has been very keen to develop these skills alongside the dramatic skills of our youth. All these skills are essential for the capability of the theatre to put on a show. The production of this show perfectly illustrates the concept of working as a team.

Keep an eye out for updates and when tickets become available for sale. Set yourself up for a hilarious evening with a date involving the nuns.