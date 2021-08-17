Plenty of action, mud, and thrills at TORC New Zealand Short Course Champs

A finish line tangle-up of (from left) Dean Christmas 875, Paul Eayrs 169, and Paul Smith 171. Photo / Michelle Hight

A finish line tangle-up of (from left) Dean Christmas 875, Paul Eayrs 169, and Paul Smith 171. Photo / Michelle Hight

After months of planning, race day was finally here and the New Zealand Short Course Championship 2021 was up for grabs.

The weather was perfect, making this event a great day.

With 50 cars entered, and drivers from all over the country, no rain, and a massive crowd, the stage was set.

The drivers didn't disappoint. There was a lot of mud at the beginning but it soon smoothed out to be an awesome racing surface, with lots of high-speed racing, spin-outs, tangle-ups and a couple of rollovers.

Results:

Class 1: 1st Justin Davies, 2nd Paul Smith, 3rd Paul Eayrs.

Class 3: 1st Connor Nicklin, 2nd Mark Goldstone, 3rd Ricky May, 4th Ian Poletti, 5th Andrew Green, 6th Pete May, 7th Alan Saunders, 8th Richard Hart, 9th Braden Hill, 10th Brook Rush, 11th, Dan Fromings.

Class 4: 1st Rob Cresswell.

Class 5: 1st Bradley Scott, 2nd Geoff Matich, 3rd Nick Magness.

Class B: 1st Dean Christmas, 2nd Malcom Langley, 3rd Nick Hall, 4th Leigh Bishop.

Class 10: 1st Jon Sarten.

Class C: 1st Mathew Bishop, 2nd Brad Peterson, 3rd Nick Rayner, 4th Steven Hughes.

Class 5: 1st Blake Spiers, 2nd Brian Rutgers, 3rd Dion Edgecombe, 4th Aaron Rogers, 5th Gavin Storer, 6th Rick Field.

Class U: 1st Carl Ruiterman, 2nd Shane McWatt, 3rd Jack Edgecombe, 4th Scott Mitchell, 5th Ben MacArthur, 6th Wayne Spicer, 7th Phillip Johnson.

Class M: 1st Kenna Baker, 2nd Luke Rowberry.

Class J: 1st Lucy McKay, 2nd Tanner Willetts. 3rd Lachlan McWatt.

Class ST: 1st Aaron Crab.