Altrusa International of Hāwera to celebrate 40th birthday this month

Altrusa International of Hāwera is set to celebrate the group's 40th birthday. Photo / Supplied

A south Taranaki women's service organisation is set to celebrate its 40th birthday this month.

Altrusa International of Hāwera has been a part of south Taranaki since 1981.

Pat Mcnair, 40th birthday committee member, says the celebration will be a chance for members to catch up.

"The past presidents are invited and we've sent out invitations to previous members. It will be a nice way to catch up, reconnect, and celebrate 40 years of Altrusa International of Hāwera. "

Pat has been a member of the organisation since 1996.

"A friend had mentioned the group to me and asked if I'd like to join and I thought it was a great organisation so I joined, I haven't looked back and I've enjoyed every minute of it."

The group has 30 members.

"We're a bunch of like-minded people who enjoy serving our community."

The group is involved with the books on wheels programme.

"Literacy is a big focus for our group. We drop off books to people who can't get to the library and return their read ones for them. We have donated books and jigsaw puzzles to Whanganui Prison, and we also deliver meals on wheels twice a week. Our big project last year was securing funding to work with the police to deliver bags of goodies to families in distress."

Pat enjoys serving the community.

"The community work has kept me in it, and making life-long friendships with people I may not have otherwise met. It's a great group to be a part of."

The Details:

What: Altrusa International of Hāwera 40th birthday celebration.

When: August 28, 11.30am.

Where: Tairoa Lodge.

Tickets: $35 per person.

For past and present members wanting to register for the event, contact 0275 492 226.