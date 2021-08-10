Stratford's Fantastic Four: Stratford District Citizens Award recipients honoured

Stratford's finest: Citizens Award recipients Michael Walsh (left), Raewyn Rooney, Hilary Jane and Alan Manning, with Mayor Neil Volzke (centre). Photo / Ann Coles Photography

Four people were added to an "illustrious list of winners" last week.

At the 2021 Stratford District Citizens Award ceremony on Tuesday, August 3, Mayor Neil Volzke congratulated this year's recipients, saying they were joining a small but significant list of people.

"An illustrious list of people was created 31 years ago, and each year the list grows by a small number as we add the names of our latest recipients."

Mayor Volzke said this year's four recipients were selected from "an abundance of strong nominations", with each of the four being "truly worthy" of the award.

Hilary Jane was described as being "one of the most caring people you will ever meet," with the mayor saying she was famous for many things, not least of all her sponge cakes and writing skills.

Alan Manning was described as being "a person who gets on with the job quietly behind the scenes, and a true gentleman", by those who nominated him, said Mayor Volzke.

Raewyn Rooney's name is "synonymous with Daffodil Day in the Stratford community", and she has given countless hours of her time to a wide variety of groups as well as the Stratford Daffodil Day committee over the years.

Michael Walsh has been involved in helping his community his whole life, said Mayor Volzke.

"He has never shied away from a menial task and is a real asset to every community organisation he has got involved with."