Home / Stratford Press

Stratford District Council hosts free event for International Day of Older Persons

Stratford Press
2 mins to read
The free event will be held in the War Memorial Centre. Photo / Ilona Hanne

The International Day of Older People is observed on October 1 each year and the party is starting early in Stratford with a free event on Monday, September 30.

The event, organised by Stratford District Council, will include musical entertainment from the Stratford Singers and some games of bingo as well as lunch.

Council community development officer Anna-Louise Crane said all members of the district’s 65-plus community are welcome to attend, with RSVPs requested to help with planning.

“International Day of Older Persons is a chance to celebrate the contributions of older community members and raise awareness of the issues they face.”

Crane said the event was always a popular one

“This is one of our favourite events in the calendar. It’s a lot of fun and just an awesome chance to get out and meet new friends, catch up on the goss’ with old ones... and then beat them all at Bingo.”

The details

What: International Day of Older Persons free event

When: September 30, 10.30am to 1pm

Where: War Memorial Centre

  • RSVP by Wednesday, September 25 for catering purposes. Phone the council on 06 765 6099 and ask to RSVP for their International Day of Older Persons event, or email Anna-Louise at ACrane@Stratford.govt.nz
