The free event will be held in the War Memorial Centre. Photo / Ilona Hanne

The International Day of Older People is observed on October 1 each year and the party is starting early in Stratford with a free event on Monday, September 30.

The event, organised by Stratford District Council, will include musical entertainment from the Stratford Singers and some games of bingo as well as lunch.

Council community development officer Anna-Louise Crane said all members of the district’s 65-plus community are welcome to attend, with RSVPs requested to help with planning.

“International Day of Older Persons is a chance to celebrate the contributions of older community members and raise awareness of the issues they face.”

Crane said the event was always a popular one