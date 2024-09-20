The series starts with an introductory night and then seven themed sessions from October 2024 to May 2025. Topics will range from the sustainable garden trail and pest control in the garden to composting and winter gardening, with different keynote speakers at each session, said Patterson.

“We’re very excited to be working with these people. We have representatives from the Sustainable Garden Trail, the Taranaki Regional Council, Sustainable Taranaki as well as some of Taranaki’s top gardeners.”

Mike Self, who will MC the events, is looking forward to the series.

“It’s all about bringing together a range of talented and active gardeners from our community.”

He said knowing how to grow your own food is important.

“With the way the cost of living is going, knowing how to create and maintain an at-home garden is important. Right from getting the dirt underneath your fingernails to putting the fruit and vegetables on the table.”

Financial support for the event comes from the Ostler’s Gardens Charitable Trust

The trust was established by Maureen Ostler in 2007, and donates money to individuals, groups and organisations working to teach others about horticulture.

Trust chairman Peter Death said the speaker series aligned with Maureen Ostler’s interests.

“A lot of her work was around propagating and creating new plants. When the Stratford Seedlings Group applied for funding, many of the trustees felt supporting this series was worthwhile as it’s something Maureen would have liked.”

The details:

What: Garden Speaker Series - Introduction to series and garden planning

When: Friday, September 27, 5.30pm start

Where: Stratford War Memorial Centre

Cost: Gold coin donation

What: Garden Speaker Series

When: October 17, November 21, December 5, February 13, March 6, April 3, May 1. 5.30pm start all events

Where: Stratford War Memorial Centre

Cost: Gold coin donation



