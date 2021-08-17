Learner Me launches new Taranaki course in partnership with MSD and iwi

Fifteen young people are set to be part of a new fully funded course. Photo/ Supplied

Fifteen young people are set to be part of a new fully funded course. Photo/ Supplied

Fifteen young people from around Taranaki are set to be part of the first wave of trainees in a new fully funded course.

The course is launched by Learner Me in partnership with the Ministry of Social Development and Taranaki's eight iwi.

This course, called Hangarau Akoranga, runs for six months and gives students not only training and NZQA qualifications in their chosen field (which could be coding and web development, app development, hardware and network systems, social media marketing, graphic design, and videography), but also gives back to the community with the students working on real-world projects for iwi in Taranaki.

Learner Me chief executive Simon Singh says through the course the participants will work on a number of projects.

"One of the projects the participants will work on is digitising our Kaumātua's knowledge so it can be shared digitally. They will also redesign the Taranaki iwi website."

Simon says he knows that in the industry, people learn best when there is a strong connection between learning and practice.

"All of our courses work on this philosophy, but Hangarau Akoranga goes a step further with learners in a team environment working closely with iwi on projects that will benefit the community. We're aiming to connect our young learners to their whakapapa while also equipping them with skills and qualifications that are in demand globally."

He says the course is a good opportunity for participants to gain both work and social skills.

"They'll be working in teams and having to use efficient social and collaborative skills. They will be learning a lot of different business components as well as learning a bit about Taranaki and its history."

The course is specifically for Taranaki residents aged 15-24 who are currently not in employment, education or training. MSD is funding the course through the nationwide initiative He Poutama Rangatahi, meaning it is free for students to attend. However, there are only 15 spaces for each six-monthly intake.

• The first intake starts on Monday August 30 and applications are currently open. The course is held at Learner Me's New Plymouth campus on 127 Gill St. Anyone interested in the course can call 06 920 3424 or email info@learnerme.ac.nz.

For further information on Learner Me, Hangarau Akoranga and other course options, please visit learnermer.ac.nz.