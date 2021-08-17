Fenton Street Arts Collective: Pop-up exhibition celebrates poetry

Helen Griffiths speaking at last year's event. Photo / Supplied

Fenton Street Arts Collective is celebrating National Poetry Day with a pop-up event.

Fenton Street Arts Collective co-owner Stuart Greenhill says this is the second year the pop-up poetry event has taken place.

"We ran an event last year and we were blown away with how much support it received. People travelled from all over Taranaki to attend. Due to the success we decided to bring it back this year."

He says poets register for the event.

"Each poet has five minutes to share their work. There will be a variety of themes. Some poems will be funny, others will be thought provoking, and some may be challenging. The registration for poets is free but listeners pay a small fee. We've kept the fee small so it's affordable for people to come along, have some fun, and support our local poets."

He says the event will be a fun-filled night.

"The bar will be open and there will be an opportunity to order platters. Given the success of last year, bookings are essential for tables. The most important thing is to provide the opportunity for people to take time out of their busy life to come and listen to expressions of the human soul."

■ To register for the event, please contact Amelia on 0210 299 2839 or Helen on 021 024 56720.