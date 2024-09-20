After three years as director of Stratford’s Percy Thomson Gallery, Laura Campbell is moving on to a new role with Taranaki Regional Council.
Campbell said working at the gallery had been an “honour and a privilege”.
“While I am excited for the new opportunities that lie ahead, I will always hold dear the memories and achievements of our time together. I look forward to seeing the gallery continue to thrive and grow under new leadership, and I am confident that the future holds even more remarkable moments.”
When it came to naming highlights of her time at the gallery, there were plenty to choose from, she said.
“I’ve enjoyed collaborating with the Taranaki Foundation on the Emergence Art Awards, presenting Gathered Voices from the Fletcher Trust Collection, showcasing Rita Angus: New Zealand Modernist from Te Papa, and of course, hosting the Adam Portraiture Award, which is currently on display.”