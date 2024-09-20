Advertisement
Taranaki’s Percy Thomson Gallery director Laura Campbell steps down from role

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Stratford Press·
3 mins to read
Laura Campbell has resigned as gallery director at Percy Thomson Gallery. Her last day is October 4. Photo / Ryan Polei Photography

After three years as director of Stratford’s Percy Thomson Gallery, Laura Campbell is moving on to a new role with Taranaki Regional Council.

Campbell said working at the gallery had been an “honour and a privilege”.

“While I am excited for the new opportunities that lie ahead, I will always hold dear the memories and achievements of our time together. I look forward to seeing the gallery continue to thrive and grow under new leadership, and I am confident that the future holds even more remarkable moments.”

When it came to naming highlights of her time at the gallery, there were plenty to choose from, she said.

“I’ve enjoyed collaborating with the Taranaki Foundation on the Emergence Art Awards, presenting Gathered Voices from the Fletcher Trust Collection, showcasing Rita Angus: New Zealand Modernist from Te Papa, and of course, hosting the Adam Portraiture Award, which is currently on display.”

Laura Campbell, pictured here by the Stratford glockenspiel, is starting her new role at Taranaki Regional Council at the end of October. Photo / Ryan Polei Photography
She said she feels she leaves the gallery in a good place.

“My goal has been to elevate the reputation of Percy Thomson Gallery. With increased visitation and nationally acclaimed exhibitions making their way to Taranaki, I believe we’ve achieved significant positive outcomes for both the gallery and the Stratford community. I am immensely proud of my hardworking and dedicated team; together, we have delivered 31 high-quality exhibitions in three years.”

The gallery trust is now in the process of recruiting a new gallery director, and Campbell said she looks forward to seeing where that next director will take the gallery.

“This role is a substantial one and requires someone with experience in art galleries or museums, as well as strong connections with art practitioners and artists across Aotearoa. The opportunity to present compelling exhibitions and contribute to the gallery’s future is truly a dream job and a once-in-a-lifetime chance. I’m excited to witness the new directions and innovations they will introduce.”

She had some words of advice for anyone stepping up into the role.

“I advise them to be themselves and take bold risks with the exhibitions they choose for our visitors to experience. Balancing beautiful touring exhibitions from across Aotearoa with showcasing local artists’ creative flair is always a delicate act. Remember, our gallery space is versatile, so enjoy experimenting and making it your own.”

With Campbell’s new role keeping her in the region, she said she would enjoy returning to the gallery as a visitor in the future.

“Leaving a workplace with such a strong community focus is always a significant decision ... It has been an honour and a privilege to serve this vibrant artistic community, and I am deeply grateful for the support, creativity, and collaboration.”

Campbell’s last day at the gallery will be October 4.

