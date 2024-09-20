Laura Campbell, pictured here by the Stratford glockenspiel, is starting her new role at Taranaki Regional Council at the end of October. Photo / Ryan Polei Photography

She said she feels she leaves the gallery in a good place.

“My goal has been to elevate the reputation of Percy Thomson Gallery. With increased visitation and nationally acclaimed exhibitions making their way to Taranaki, I believe we’ve achieved significant positive outcomes for both the gallery and the Stratford community. I am immensely proud of my hardworking and dedicated team; together, we have delivered 31 high-quality exhibitions in three years.”

The gallery trust is now in the process of recruiting a new gallery director, and Campbell said she looks forward to seeing where that next director will take the gallery.

“This role is a substantial one and requires someone with experience in art galleries or museums, as well as strong connections with art practitioners and artists across Aotearoa. The opportunity to present compelling exhibitions and contribute to the gallery’s future is truly a dream job and a once-in-a-lifetime chance. I’m excited to witness the new directions and innovations they will introduce.”

She had some words of advice for anyone stepping up into the role.

“I advise them to be themselves and take bold risks with the exhibitions they choose for our visitors to experience. Balancing beautiful touring exhibitions from across Aotearoa with showcasing local artists’ creative flair is always a delicate act. Remember, our gallery space is versatile, so enjoy experimenting and making it your own.”

With Campbell’s new role keeping her in the region, she said she would enjoy returning to the gallery as a visitor in the future.

“Leaving a workplace with such a strong community focus is always a significant decision ... It has been an honour and a privilege to serve this vibrant artistic community, and I am deeply grateful for the support, creativity, and collaboration.”

Campbell’s last day at the gallery will be October 4.