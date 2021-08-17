Taranaki Fringe Garden Festival back for 17th year

The 17th Taranaki Fringe Garden Festival takes place from October 29 to November 7. Photo/ Supplied

The 17th Taranaki Fringe Garden Festival takes place this year from October 29 to November 7.

This year, the Taranaki Fringe Garden Festival organisers are excited to share more than 50 gardens throughout the region.

We often get asked why Taranaki presents two garden festivals at the same time. The easy answer is we have so many gardens worthy of attention, but there's more to it than that.

In 2005 the Taranaki Garden Trust was formed to present real gardens created by real people. This is where we differ from the philosophy and focus of the parallel event. The gardens you will find in the Taranaki Fringe Garden Festival are unashamedly honest and real, and each garden tells an impressive story of passion, energy and effort.

We offer a large variety of gardens that range from those that are picture perfect to those that are practical and achievable.

This spectrum of gardens are chosen by design. We want you to go away brimming with inspiration and the knowledge that you too can create your own garden of delight regardless of the time, money, or space you have to hand.

Just as important as the gardens are the gardeners behind them and the trust seeks to celebrate their passion and achievement. That's why we encourage you to meet the gardeners, share their stories, and learn from their adventures.

We're committed to keeping things personal, and accessible. Entry to any of our gardens is $2, as it was when we started 17 festivals ago.

We acknowledge and thank all the supporters, volunteers, gardeners and others at the fringe who have contributed their time and energy to what we do and to allow us to keep prices at that level. Welcome to the 2021 Taranaki Fringe Garden Festival. We're incredibly proud to be different, and to have been so from the outset.

We thank you for your support and invite you to discover, share, and enjoy our real gardens for (and by) real people.

• Taranaki Fringe Garden Festival: Friday October 29 – Sunday November 7.