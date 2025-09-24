Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / UFC

UFC Perth: Why Carlos Ulberg main event against Dominick Reyes likely sets up title shot for winner

Christopher Reive
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Carlos Ulberg will meet Dominick Reyes in his first UFC main event this weekend. Photo / Finn Little

Carlos Ulberg will meet Dominick Reyes in his first UFC main event this weekend. Photo / Finn Little

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Preparing to headline the UFC’s return Downunder, Carlos Ulberg finds himself somewhere between achievements and dreams.

It wasn’t all that long ago that the light heavyweight mixed martial artist was admittedly learning the ropes of the sport after a decorated kickboxing career.

But now, riding an eight-fight winning

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save