“They’re signing new people and the guys being cut, they’ve looked at them and been like ‘oh s***, they’ve been cut because they weren’t entertaining. I know what I’ve got to do now that I’m signed.’ Since it’s a bulk signing, they all get the same message.”

All seven of Justin Tafa's professional MMA wins have come by knockout. Photo / Photosport

Such a message is music to the ears of Tafa, who has made a name for himself as an all-or-nothing, stand-and-bang fighter. While others look to implement their wrestling in order to win bouts, as was the case in his loss against Karl Williams last year, Tafa knows his strengths lie in his striking.

The 31-year-old, now based in Australia, holds a 7-5 professional record with all his wins coming by knockout inside the first two rounds. In the UFC, he holds a 4-5 record, with only three of those nine bouts going to the judges’ scorecards.

“I’ve been pretty lucky. I’ve seen guys like Martin Buday, he was on a roll. Even someone I fought, Karl Williams, he was on a roll too and had a pretty good record, but they just don’t like those crotch sniffers in the heavyweight division. That’s a plus on my side.”

Returning in Perth next month puts Tafa back in the octagon sooner than he expected, with initial indications that he was being lined up for a card in November.

All going well, it will end a frustrating 18-month period in which Tafa was forced to withdraw from more fights than he competed in because of injuries that required surgery and prioritising an illness in the family over travelling to Las Vegas to fight.

Justin Tafa: "They just don’t like those crotch sniffers in the heavyweight division. That’s a plus on my side". Photo / Photosport

“That’s been pretty much it, bro,” Tafa said. “A few injuries, a few surgeries, a couple of withdrawals and only a couple of fights in the last 18 months. But hopefully that’s all of that gone for the rest of my career, all those little mishaps.”

But it will also be a milestone moment for the Tafa family as younger brother Junior has been booked for the card, taking on Ibo Aslan in a light heavyweight bout.

While the two are regularly in each other’s corners for their bouts, Perth will be the first time they have appeared on the same card at the highest level of the sport.

“Not many brothers can say they fought on the same show, especially in the UFC,” Tafa said.

“We’ve been fighting side by side for a long time, bro; since the days at the playgrounds, to the schools, to the high schools, to the bars, you know what I mean, so that’s nothing new.”

UFC Perth card as of 29 August

Light heavyweight main event: Carlos Ulberg (3) v Dominick Reyes (8)

Heavyweight: Justin Tafa v Louie Sutherland

Light heavyweight: Navajo Stirling v Rodolfo Bellato

Bantamweight: Michelle Montague v Luana Carolina

Light heavyweight: Junior Tafa v Ibo Aslan

Heavyweight: Brando Pericic v Elisha Ellison

Lightweight: Tom Nolan v Evan Elder

Light heavyweight: Jimmy Crute v Ivan Erslan

Strawweight: Loma Lookboonmee (14) v Alexia Thainara

Welterweight: Jake Matthews v Neil Magny

Featherweight: Jack Jenkins v Ramon Taveras

Welterweight: Jonathan Micallef v Oban Elliott

Bantamweight: Colby Thicknesse v Josias Musasa

Lightweight: Jamie Mullarkey v Rolando Bedoya

Middleweight Cameron Rowston is also expected to appear on the card but the UFC has yet to officially confirm his opponent.

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.