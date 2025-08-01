Advertisement
UFC Perth: Michelle Montague on journey to becoming first Kiwi woman to sign with UFC

Christopher Reive
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Michelle Montague reflects on her MMA journey after signing with the UFC. Video / NZ Herald
Everything happens for a reason.

Timing is everything. Trust the process.

Sitting on the pier at Deerfield Beach in the glow of the late Florida sun, it’s a case of choose your cliche for Michelle Montague as she reflects on her road to the top level of mixed

