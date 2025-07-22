Michelle Montague has fought most of her professional MMA career with the Professional Fighter's League. Photo / Getty Images

Michelle Montague has written her name into the UFC’s history books.

The 31-year-old has become the first New Zealand woman to join the world’s top mixed martial arts promotion, her management team announced.

Montague is reported to be making her debut at bantamweight against Brazilian Luana Carolina when the UFC returns with Downunder in Perth in September, and has shared posts of the fight being booked on social media.

The promotion has yet to confirm that bout is on the card, however.