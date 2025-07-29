Both athletes have since been on a tear in the division, each with three wins over top-15 opponents in as many appearances.

There is plenty on the line for Ulberg (12-2; 8-1 UFC), who at No 3 in the division puts his place in the title picture on the line against No 8 Reyes (15-4; 9-4 UFC).

Carlos Ulberg is ranked at No 3 in the UFC's light heavyweight division. Photo / Dean Purcell.

The booking comes with no one ranked above Ulberg available; champion Magomed Ankalaev and No 1-ranked Alex Periera are set to rematch for the title, while No 2 Jiri Prochazka will take on No 4 Khalil Rountree Jr.

Both of those bouts will take place at UFC 320 in early October.

A statement win for the Black Jag, 34, who is on an eight-fight winning streak with five of those wins inside the distance, could see him more firmly asserted into the title picture, while Reyes, a two-time title challenger – will be looking to jump the queue.

For Reyes, the last 12 months have seen him revive his career.

Between February 2020 and November 2022, the 35-year-old went 0-4 inside the octagon, with three of those losses by knockout. The last of those came at UFC 281 – where Ulberg also fought and won by knockout – and saw the American take a lengthy break from competition.

However, since making his return in June last year, Reyes has looked sharp and stamped his mark on the division again, with three wins coming inside the first or second round.

Booked as the event’s headline act, the bout between Ulberg and Reyes will be scheduled for five rounds.

It will be Ulberg’s first time headlining a UFC card and his first time being booked for five rounds by the promotion.

UFC Perth fight card as of July 30

Light heavyweight main event: Carlos Ulberg v Dominick Reyes

Light heavyweight: Navajo Stirling v Rodolfo Bellato

Bantamweight: Michelle Montague v Luana Carolina

Bantamweight: Colby Thicknesse v Josias Musasa

Featherweight: Dooho Choi v Daniel Santos

Strawweight: Loma Lookboonmee v Alexia Thainara

UFC Fight Night Perth, September 28, RAC Arena.

Tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks and fans can go to UFC.com/Perth to register for pre-sale access.

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.