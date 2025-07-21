Advertisement
UFC Perth: Navajo Stirling to fight Rodolfo Bellato as first bouts confirmed for UFC’s return Downunder

Christopher Reive
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Sport panel: Sports reporters Chris Reive and Nathan Limm join Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW to discuss the All Blacks series sweep, the Warriors' win and more from the world of sport
Another assignment, another opportunity to add to the highlights reel.

For rising Kiwi UFC star Navajo Stirling, the plan for the rest of 2025 is as simple as that.

The 27-year-old undefeated light heavyweight (7-0) will make his return to the octagon in September, taking on Brazilian Rodolfo Bellato (12-2-1)

