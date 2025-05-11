“Honestly I thought he was already gone when I felt him under me,” Stirling said of the late moments in the fight.

“I had to quickly change and sprawl on him. It was just trying to choose which one - do I sprawl or do I keep hitting him? But yeah, I was trying to play up for the crowd.”

Stirling, the most inexperienced athlete on the card in just his seventh professional bout, looked every bit the seasoned veteran as he mixed striking and grappling, wore down his opponent and picked his moments well. He also withstood an early onslaught from Erslan, who looked to make sure Stirling felt his power inside the opening two minutes.

It was billed as a clash of striking styles; Stirling coming in with a decorated kickboxing background, Erslan a well-drilled boxer who showed as much in his UFC debut.

Erslan showed his hand early, throwing big shots to test the defences of his Kiwi rival. Stirling wore a couple of shots, but took them well and maintained his composure.

Finding success with his kicks, taking advantage of Erslan’s high, tight guard and going to the body and legs, Stirling was allowed to dictate the pace of the fight as Erslan sat back looking for counters after scoring plenty with the judges early.

With the Croatian taking the first round - the entirety of which played out on the feet - Erslan shot for a takedown inside the opening minute of the second. Stirling defended it well before turning the position and securing the takedown for himself.

The Kiwi showed glimpses of his grappling to control Erslan on the ground, before the pair finally got back to their feet with less than two minutes to play with.

Neither could land anything of significance in that time and it felt like the third round would decide it.

Both men fought as though they knew it too, but it was Stirling who capitalised on his opportunity as he connected with a straight right hand through the guard to wobble Erslan.

The Croatian recovered and egged Stirling on, and the two traded blows; Stirling again getting the better of Erslan.

Stirling hunted for the finish inside the final minute of the fight, but Erslan defended well enough to make it to the final horn.

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.