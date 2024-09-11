Navajo Stirling has earned his place among the best mixed martial artists in the world.
In his headline bout on Dana White’s Contender Series with a UFC contract on the line, the 26-year-old Kiwi claimed an emphatic second-round knockout over American Phillip Latu.
“Stirling looked incredible,” White said when announcing the contract winners on the ESPN broadcast.
“He’s a true light heavyweight, and he did impress me tonight. He was in there with a very tough guy who was mixing it up really well and he delivered tonight.
“I’m interested. I want to see what he can do in the UFC.”