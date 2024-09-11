It was a left hook that did the damage for Stirling, who showed a patient approach against an opponent with power in his hands.

Stirling looked settled as soon as the bout began, showing variation with his strikes and targets while avoiding most of what was being thrown back in his direction.

Down the back end of the first round, he mixed in some wrestling as well, and although he was unable to secure a takedown, he got some shots away in the clinch.

After having the better of the first round, Stirling started the second in similar fashion, and looked to have connected well with a knee in the clinch early on, followed by an elbow over the top. Whether or not they hit flush, they did appear to impact Latu on top of fatigue setting in, and an exchange of left hooks just seconds later saw Stirling plant Latu on the canvas – no follow-up shots were needed.

“I knew it was coming,” Stirling said of earning a contract.

“I knew [Dana White] just needed to get his eyes on me and I would handle it from there.

“I would love to make my UFC debut this year. I didn’t really take too much bad damage. I’ve been active as, this year. I’ve been trying to get fights since December, I was training right through Christmas.

“I’m ready to go.”

