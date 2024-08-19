“If you break down this fight, I just beat the guy everyone thought should have been the champion. I just beat him in the first round,” he said.

“I’ve been in this company for a while now, I’ve fought everyone in this flyweight division. I’ve always said I’m going to let my actions be my loudest voice, and I’m making noise now.

“Alexandre Pantoja, I know he doesn’t have a fight booked. I might have just leapfrogged my way back into the title shot.”

Kara-France showed no signs of rust when the bout against Erceg started, sharp from the outset as he pushed the action against the Australian.

Kai Kara-France claimed a first-round knockout win over Steve Erceg. Photo / Photosport

Erceg defended well with his head movement and footwork, and was looking to strike on the counter. It looked like the Australian was starting to find his timing as the round went on, and Kara-France answered by beginning to change his target and hit Erceg to the body.

It was a left hand out of the southpaw stance landing on the chin that started the finishing sequence for Kara-France, with Erceg initially getting back to his feet. Kara-France switched back to orthodox as he chased the finish, ultimately landing a right hand to drop Erceg again and force the referee to step in.

It was a shot Kara-France said he knew would be there for him.

“I didn’t know if it was going to be in the first round but once I had him hurt, it’s instinct for me. It’s muscle memory. I know when someone’s hurt and I know when to go for that kill shot,” he said.

“I just tapped into the god of war tonight, Tūmatauenga, which is something I channel. I’m not that nice family man when I step in there, I’m that warrior version of myself and I’m just very thankful to get it done tonight.”

Calling for his shot at the belt after the win, Kara-France is in a great position to make that happen. Of the top-ranked fighters in the UFC’s flyweight division, two have recently fought and lost to Pantoja. Amir Albazi, ranked one spot above Kara-France, has been out with injury and is coming off a controversial split decision win over the Kiwi.

Kara-France and Pantoja also have a history, with Pantoja eliminating his counterpart from season 24 of the Ultimate Fighter.

“If they want me to fight for the title, I would happily wait until December. I want to fight before the end of the year, so if that aligns and they want that to happen, me and Pantoja have a history,” Kara-France said.

“I know him. He’s done really well in the UFC and being the champion now, I’ve got nothing but props. He’s a dog and I love his fight style, but I think I can be the one to take him out.

“He hasn’t fought me in the UFC properly so if he wants, let’s do it. If the UFC want to make it, let’s do it in December.”

