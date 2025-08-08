Standing in Perth’s Yagan Square, sun beaming down in a clear blue sky, Carlos Ulberg could take a moment to appreciate his position.
On the billboard in the square’s centre, the Kiwi light heavyweight was among the focal points as one of the poster boys for the upcoming UFCfight night in the city in late September.
“[It’s] cool man, also surreal but very prima donna. It’s nice. You’ve got to pinch yourself, but it’s nice to have done this now, [rather] than come fight week and it’s all quite new,” he said.
“It’s nice. Like, do this, get this out of the way, all the media stuff, see what’s all happening or what could possibly happen in the week for fight week, then go back home and just get down and dirty, man. Get the training done.”
For Ulberg, it will be his first main event with the world’s top mixed martial arts promotion as he takes on two-time title challenger Dominick Reyes.
When Ulberg made his UFC debut in 2021 with a 4-0 record, the Black Jag was still very much learning the game after a decorated kickboxing career.
Now 12-1, riding an eight-fight winning streak, ranked at No 3 in the division and on the back of a win over a former champion, the 34-year-old is a genuine title threat, with Reyes providing his latest challenge.
It’s a bout that was scheduled to take place twice last year, but injury and illness meant it never happened.
At that point in time, it made a lot of sense for both athletes.
At the beginning of last year, Ulberg was looking to break into the rankings, and Reyes was at No 14, trying to prove he was still among the division’s elite after three straight knockout losses.
On paper, it makes less sense now for Ulberg. While Reyes has worked his way back up to No 8 after three-straight knockout wins, Ulberg will be putting his position in the immediate title picture on the line.
That said, he explained there were plenty of positives about the booking.
“Well, it was either I sit out and hope and wait for a title shot or something else to eventuate later on, or just stay busy; stay busy, get the rounds in, get the reps in, have a five-round fight that could prep me up for the title fight,” he said.
“Also, to do it in a familiar ground like Perth, so close to home, a lot of family members will be here to support us, so it was a no-brainer.
“It was more or less like either sit out and get older or just fight it out, just stay busy. So, I think that was the main thing. It’s just to keep active and keep the fire burning.”
The UFC lightweight title will be contested the following week at UFC 320 in Las Vegas in a rematch between champion Magomed Ankalaev and former champion Alex Pereira. That card also sees No 2-ranked Jiri Prochazka take on No 4 Khalil Rountree Jnr.
While Ulberg had been hopeful of fighting someone ranked ahead of him, a statement win over Reyes will only help his chances at booking a title shot – more so now that the American has started the climb back up the rankings.
“He’s on a three-fight win streak at the moment. Obviously he had that roller coaster, but he’s on the up now so it’s a good time to fight him right now, rather than fight him when he’s on that comedown.