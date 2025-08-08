Advertisement
UFC Perth: Carlos Ulberg on main event spot against Dominick Reyes in hunt for title shot

Christopher Reive
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Light heavyweight Carlos Ulberg will meet Dominick Reyes in the main event of the UFC Fight Night in Perth in late September. Video / NZ Herald, UFC
Standing in Perth’s Yagan Square, sun beaming down in a clear blue sky, Carlos Ulberg could take a moment to appreciate his position.

On the billboard in the square’s centre, the Kiwi light heavyweight was among the focal points as one of the poster boys for the upcoming UFC

