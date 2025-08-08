Carlos Ulberg will fight Dominick Reyes in the main event of the UFC Fight Night in Perth in September. Photo / Getty Images

When Ulberg made his UFC debut in 2021 with a 4-0 record, the Black Jag was still very much learning the game after a decorated kickboxing career.

Now 12-1, riding an eight-fight winning streak, ranked at No 3 in the division and on the back of a win over a former champion, the 34-year-old is a genuine title threat, with Reyes providing his latest challenge.

It’s a bout that was scheduled to take place twice last year, but injury and illness meant it never happened.

At that point in time, it made a lot of sense for both athletes.

At the beginning of last year, Ulberg was looking to break into the rankings, and Reyes was at No 14, trying to prove he was still among the division’s elite after three straight knockout losses.

On paper, it makes less sense now for Ulberg. While Reyes has worked his way back up to No 8 after three-straight knockout wins, Ulberg will be putting his position in the immediate title picture on the line.

That said, he explained there were plenty of positives about the booking.

“Well, it was either I sit out and hope and wait for a title shot or something else to eventuate later on, or just stay busy; stay busy, get the rounds in, get the reps in, have a five-round fight that could prep me up for the title fight,” he said.

“Also, to do it in a familiar ground like Perth, so close to home, a lot of family members will be here to support us, so it was a no-brainer.

“It was more or less like either sit out and get older or just fight it out, just stay busy. So, I think that was the main thing. It’s just to keep active and keep the fire burning.”

The UFC lightweight title will be contested the following week at UFC 320 in Las Vegas in a rematch between champion Magomed Ankalaev and former champion Alex Pereira. That card also sees No 2-ranked Jiri Prochazka take on No 4 Khalil Rountree Jnr.

While Ulberg had been hopeful of fighting someone ranked ahead of him, a statement win over Reyes will only help his chances at booking a title shot – more so now that the American has started the climb back up the rankings.

“He’s on a three-fight win streak at the moment. Obviously he had that roller coaster, but he’s on the up now so it’s a good time to fight him right now, rather than fight him when he’s on that comedown.

“It all aligns well and it’s going to be in the flow. Timing is everything.”

Carlos Ulberg v Dominick Reyes tale of the tape

Carlos Ulberg

Record: 12-1 (8-1 UFC)

UFC light heavyweight ranking: 3

Wins by stoppage: 7 knockouts, 1 submission

Height: 193cm

Reach: 195.6cm

Dominick Reyes

Record: 15-4 (9-4 UFC)

UFC light heavyweight ranking: 8

Wins by stoppage: 10 knockouts, 2 submissions

Height: 193cm

Reach: 195.6cm

UFC Perth fight card as of August 8

Light heavyweight main event: Carlos Ulberg (NZ) v Dominick Reyes

Light heavyweight: Navajo Stirling (NZ) v Rodolfo Bellato

Bantamweight: Michelle Montague (NZ) v Luana Carolina

Light heavyweight: Jimmy Crute v Ivan Erslan

Light heavyweight: Junior Tafa v Ibo Aslan

Lightweight: Tom Nolan v Evan Elder

Bantamweight: Colby Thicknesse v Josias Musasa

Featherweight: Dooho Choi v Daniel Santos

Strawweight: Loma Lookboonmee v Alexia Thainara

