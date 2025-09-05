Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

City Kickboxing coach Eugene Bareman on fight against coward punches

Christopher Reive
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Eugene Bareman launched the Walk Without Fear Trust after City Kickboxing athlete Fau Vake died following a coward punch. Video / Annaleise Shortland / Walk Without Fear Trust
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Eugene Bareman wants to help people see a problem and the need to address it.

In 2023, the head coach at Auckland’s City Kickboxing gym launched the Walk Without Fear Trust to advocate for harsher punishments for and raise awareness around the impact of coward punches – attacks in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save