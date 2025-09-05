“Those could easily go the other way and they could end up very different,” Bareman said.

Eugene Bareman launched the Walk Without Fear Trust in 2023 to promote awareness of the devastating consequences of coward punches and other forms of social violence. Photo / Annaleise Shortland

“That’s what we’re bringing awareness to. We’re just trying to let people know that there is a problem out there and we need to do something about it.”

Among their work, Bareman and some of the country’s top mixed martial artists, including Israel Adesanya, Carlos Ulberg and Navajo Stirling, have brought attention to such attacks through talks in schools, which has led to plans for activations around the country.

Their first such event was in Christchurch last weekend, with plans for others later in the year, and a raffle for a $341,000 BMW has been launched to help with funding. Adesanya also choreographed a dance to portray the human element of the cause, which he performed with Ulberg, Stirling and Bareman.

“One thing that we’ve found, and one thing that has stirred us into this, is that we have gone into schools a lot – only the region, in Auckland – and we get some massive responses, some really good responses, some really positive responses. For whatever reason, young men under the age of 25 really listen to these guys, the Israels, the Carloses and Navajos,” Bareman said.

In late June, the Government announced it would introduce specific offences for coward punches with maximum penalties up to life imprisonment if the victim dies.

Those changes mean one-punch attacks that cause grievous bodily harm would be classed as assault offences and attract the associated maximum penalties. When an offender intended to cause injury or acted with reckless disregard for safety, the maximum penalty was eight years’ imprisonment. If they intended to cause grievous bodily harm, that would be upgraded to a maximum penalty of 15 years’ imprisonment. A culpable homicide offence for a one-punch attack that results in death holds a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. The charges are similar to those seen across Australia, where most states have harsh penalties for coward punches.

UFC middleweight Cameron Rowston, who will make his promotional debut in Perth this month, said that event provided a good opportunity to raise awareness around the issue.

Cameron Rowston earned a UFC contract last month with a knockout win on Dana White's Contender Series. Photo / Getty Images

“It’s a really good chance to promote what’s happening and just create awareness around social violence and stuff that can just ruin people’s lives,” Rowston said.

“I think it’s a really good chance, because we have such a big platform and maybe the demographic who like watching the fights, they’re kind of the people we’re targeting.”

While some have suggested there’s an irony in combat sports athletes campaigning for such a cause, Rowston brushed those views off as uneducated opinions.

“We come in here and train violence because we know we don’t have to use violence, we don’t want to use violence out there,” he said.

“When you read stuff on the news of coward punches happening or like big brawls in the street happening and people getting hurt, I think a lot of the time the people that are involved could do with some kind of training here like that, and they probably wouldn’t put themselves in that scenario; they’d have a bit more self-control and they’d have a bit more awareness about what violence can lead to.”

