Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / UFC
Updated

UFC Perth: Brando Peričić on Israel Adesanya influence and rocky road to MMA’s pinnacle

Christopher Reive
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Recently signed heavyweight Brando Peričić speaks to the Herald ahead of his UFC debut in Perth. Video / Annaleise Shortland
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Brando Peričić took his first steps towards something greater in the shed of his grandma’s Adelaide home.

In a bid to improve his life and test himself, Peričić began to dabble in combat sports. The young Australian wanted to see what he was capable of and, after joining a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save