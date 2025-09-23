Earning a place on the UFC roster was a driving factor in his decision to relocate from Wellington to Auckland a little more than four years ago to join City Kickboxing and train with UFC-level athletes and coaches.

Navajo Stirling says every move he has made is leading to something bigger. Photo / Annaleise Shortland

“It was never a tough decision,” he says of making the move.

“For some people it’s quite hard to give up their girlfriends or family time or whatever it is. It’s hard for them and I’m looking at them like, mate, if I was to come across you, I would run through you, because I don’t care about all that stuff.

“I’m just young, hungry, and I’m a dog, man. I’ll just come. I just want to rip in. I feel like I find a lot of people that hesitate. I see it and I’m walking all over you.”

Stirling has proven as much in his career. After a decorated run in kickboxing, including two King in the Ring titles, Stirling has amassed a 7-0 record in professional MMA, with his sights firmly set on climbing through the UFC ranks.

At the heart of it all is a simple love for his work. While he wants to work his way to the top of the division, Stirling welcomes any and all challenges, with the hope of finishing 2025 and 2026 with four fights in each year.

The bout against Bellato, who has a win, a draw and a no-contest in three uFC appearances, will be Stirling’s second assignment this year, after making his promotional debut in December last year, and is expected to present the Kiwi with his biggest test in the division to date.

UFC athletes Brando Peričić and Navajo Stirling will both compete in Perth on Sunday. Photo / Annaleise Shortland

“I feel like with like a lot of the people in the division, they just kind of pick and choose and, you know, wait it out. But I don’t care. I think I can beat everyone and I’m just going to have to prove it,” he says.

“Obviously, I’ve got to let things go through all the logistics of everything, but the coaches know I’m keen, I’m ready, I look after myself. I’ve sacrificed everything. I push everything aside - family, friends, whatever, hanging out, partying, all that stuff - I can put all that aside.

“I don’t care about a lot of stuff. I care about fighting and if I can just keep pushing myself, looking after myself, I’m going to be there.”

UFC Perth

RAC Arena. Sunday, September 28.

Fight card

Light heavyweight main event: Carlos Ulberg (3) v Dominick Reyes (8)

Heavyweight: Brando Peričić v Elisha Ellison

Light heavyweight: Navajo Stirling v Rodolfo Bellato

Middleweight: Cameron Rowston v Andre Petroski

Bantamweight: Michelle Montague v Luana Carolina

Heavyweight: Justin Tafa v Louie Sutherland

Lightweight: Tom Nolan v Charlie Campbell

Light heavyweight: Jimmy Crute v Ivan Erslan

Strawweight: Loma Lookboonmee (14) v Alexia Thainara

Welterweight: Jake Matthews v Neil Magny

Featherweight: Jack Jenkins v Ramon Taveras

Welterweight: Jonathan Micallef v Oban Elliott

Bantamweight: Colby Thicknesse v Josias Musasa

Lightweight: Jamie Mullarkey v Rolando Bedoya

