“When I do what I’ve done every other fight, in a perfect world, that’s exactly what I need to do to earn that label.”

Montague, who is now Florida-based and training at the famed American Top Team gym, will link back up with coach Carlo Meister from Hamilton’s Core MMA for the bout, with Meister having been her first MMA coach and in her corner for all but one fight in her amateur and professional career to date.

They have also brought promising Core MMA lightweight Ethan Brockett over to Western Australia to be in the corner, while one of her coaches from ATT will take the third spot. Although Montague and Brockett haven’t spent a lot of time on the mats together, she says his eye for the sport was a big boost.

As for the week itself, Montague says it has been a comfortable introduction ot the sport’s top level.

“It doesn’t feel any different when I zoom in and just think about me and the team, it feels the same. But when I zoom out, I’m like, oh, yeah, this is a big production. But having enough of the same consistencies around me makes it feel nice and normal.”

Montague makes her debut against a fighter with an 11-4 professional record and nine UFC appearances to her credit, with Carolina currently ranked at No 15 in the women’s flyweight division.

The pair will meet at bantamweight, one weight class higher than flyweight, which is expected to be a comfortable class for both. While Montague has spent her career at lightweight and featherweight, she says bantamweight is a more natural weight class for her, with Carolina having a couple of weight missing on her resume suggesting the move up will suit her as well.

The bout is a classic clash of styles. Carolina does her best work when able to strike, while grappling is Montague’s world.

“I kind of like her wild loopiness,” Montague says of the match-up. “Like, she has a bit of a crazy style and I do, but on the other end of the spectrum where it’s like crazy in the grappling sense ... I think that is why it could be probably an exciting fight.”

Montague will be one of several Kiwis competing on the card.

No 3-ranked light heavyweight Carlos Ulberg will be looking to stake his claim to a title shot in the main event against No 7 and two-time title challenger Dominick Reyes. Fellow light heavyweight Navajo Stirling will look to continue his strong start in the UFC against Rodolfo Bellato, while Brisbane-based Kiwi heavyweight Justin Tafa welcomes UFC newcomer Louie Sutherland.

Australians Brando Pericic and Cameron Rowston, who train at Auckland’s City Kickboxing, will also be making their UFC debuts on the card.

UFC Perth

RAC Arena. Sunday, September 28. The card gets under way at 12pm on ESPN 2, Sky Sport Now and UFC Fight Pass. The Herald will also be running a live blog of all the action.

Fight card

Light heavyweight main event: Carlos Ulberg (3) v Dominick Reyes (7)

Heavyweight: Brando Peričić v Elisha Ellison

Light heavyweight: Navajo Stirling v Rodolfo Bellato

Middleweight: Cameron Rowston v Andre Petroski

Bantamweight: Michelle Montague v Luana Carolina

Heavyweight: Justin Tafa v Louie Sutherland

Lightweight: Tom Nolan v Charlie Campbell

Light heavyweight: Jimmy Crute v Ivan Erslan

Strawweight: Loma Lookboonmee (14) v Alexia Thainara

Welterweight: Jake Matthews v Neil Magny

Featherweight: Jack Jenkins v Ramon Taveras

Welterweight: Jonathan Micallef v Oban Elliott

Bantamweight: Colby Thicknesse v Josias Musasa

Lightweight: Jamie Mullarkey v Rolando Bedoya

