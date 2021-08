Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Kiwis in action - All the New Zealand team's schedules and results

Kiwi Paralympian Nicole Murray. Photosport

Keep track on all the New Zealand athletes during the 2020 Paralympics.

Results and places will be updated throughout the Games. All listed in New Zealand Time.

Wednesday August 25

12pm - Para-swimming - Jesse Reynolds - Men's 400m Freestyle - S9 heats

1pm - Para cycling-track - Sarah Ellington - Women's C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit qualifying

1.56pm - Para cycling-track - Anna Taylor - Women's C4 3000m Individual Pursuit qualifying

2.17pm - Para cycling-track - Nicole Murray - Women's C5 3000m Individual Pursuit qualifying

2.30pm - Wheelchair rugby - Wheel Blacks - Pool Phase Group B v USA

4.52pm - Para cycling-track - Sarah Ellington - Women's C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit final if qualified*

5.07pm - Para cycling-track - Anna Taylor - Women's C4 3000m Individual Pursuit final*

5.32pm - Para cycling-track - Nicole Murray - Women's C5 3000m Individual Pursuit final*

8pm - Para swimming - Jesse Reynolds - Men's 400m Freestyle - S9 final *

* if qualified

Thursday August 26

1.56pm - Para swimming - Sophie Pascoe - Women's 100m Breaststroke - SB8 heats

10.42pm - Para swimming - Sophie Pascoe - Women's 100m Breaststroke - SB8 final*

11pm - Wheelchair rugby - Wheel Blacks - Pool Phase Group B v Great Britain

* if qualified

Friday August 27

12.22pm - Para swimming - Tupou Neiufi - Women's 100m Backstroke - S8 heats

5.29pm - Para cycling-track - Anna Taylor - Women's C4-5 500m Time Trial final

5.29pm - Para cycling-track - Nicole Murray - Women's C4-5 500m Time Trial final

8.21pm - Para swimming - Tupou Neiufi - Women's 100m Backstroke - S8 final*

10.53pm - Para athletics - Ben Tuimaseve - Men's Shot Put F37 - final

11pm - Wheelchair rugby - Wheel Blacks - Pool Phase Group B v Canada

Saturday August 28

2.30pm-7pm - Wheelchair rugby - Wheel Blacks - Semifinal and classification matches

10.21pm - Para athletics - Lisa Adams - Women's Shot Put - F37 final

10.21pm - Para athletics - Caitlin Dore - Women's Shot Put - F37 final

11.26pm - Para athletics - Danielle Aitchison - Women's 200m - T36 Round 1 heats

Sunday August 29

3.10pm - Para athletics - Danielle Aitchison - Women's 200m - T36 final *

9pm-11.15pm - Wheelchair rugby - Wheel Blacks - medal matches*

Monday August 30

4.15pm - Shooting Para sport - Michael Johnson - R4 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 Qualification

6.45pm - Shooting Para sport - Michael Johnson - R4 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 finals *

12.14pm - Para swimming - Jesse Reynolds - Men's 100m Backstroke - S9 heats

12.20pm - Para swimming - Sophie Pascoe - Women's 100m Backstroke - S9 heats

8.14pm - Para swimming - Jesse Reynolds - Men's 100m Backstroke - S9 final *

8.21pm - Para swimming - Sophie Pascoe - Women's 100m Backstroke - S9 final *

10.14pm - Para athletics - William Stedman - Men's Long Jump - T36 final

* if qualified

Tuesday August 31

11am - Para cycling-track - Anna Taylor - Women's C4 Time Trial

11am - Para cycling-track - Sarah Ellington - Women's C1-3 Time Trial

11am - Para cycling-track - Nicole Murray - Women's C5 Time Trial

11am - Para cycling-track - Rory Mead - Men's H2 Time Trial

1pm - Para athletics - Anna Steven - Women's 200m - T64 Round 1 heats

1.53pm - Para athletics - William Stedman - Men's 400m - T36 final

1.58pm - Para swimming - Sophie Pascoe - Women's 100m freestyle S9 heats

4.30pm - Para cycling-track - Eltje Malzbender - Women's T1-2 Time Trial

4.30pm - Para cycling-track - Stephen Hills - Men's T1-2 Time Trial

10.16pm - Para swimming - Sophie Pascoe - Women's 100m Freestyle- S9 final*

10.52pm - Para athletics - Anna Steven - Women's 200m - T64 final*

* if qualified

Wednesday September 1

12.06pm - Para swimming - Nikita Howarth - Women's 100m Breaststroke - SB7 heats

1.08pm - Para swimming - Jesse Reynolds - Men's 200m Individual Medley - SM9 heats

1.16pm - Para swimming - Sophie Pascoe - Women's 200m Individual Medley - SM9 heats

1.46pm - Para swimming - Tupou Neiufi - Women's 50m Freestyle - S8 heats

12.35pm - Para cycling-road - Rory Mead - Men's H1-2 Road Race

2.15pm - Para athletics - Danielle Aitchison - Women's 100m - T36 Round 1 Heats

2.30pm - Shooting Para sport - Michael Johnson - R5 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2 qualification

4.45pm - Shooting Para sport - Michael Johnson - R5 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2 final *

8.07pm - Para swimming - Nikita Howarth - Women's 100m Breaststroke - SB7 final*

9.32pm - Para swimming - Jesse Reynolds - Men's 200m Individual Medley - SM9 final*

9.40pm - Para swimming - Sophie Pascoe - Women's 200m Individual Medley - SM9 final*

10.10pm - Para athletics - Danielle Aitchison - Women's 100m - T36 final*

10.37pm - Para swimming - Tupou Neiufi - Women's 50m Freestyle - S8 final*

* if qualified

Thursday September 2

12.32pm - Para swimming - Jesse Reynolds - Men's 100m Butterfly - S9 heats

12.38pm - Para swimming - Sophie Pascoe - Women's 100m Butterfly - S9 heats

12.30pm - Para cycling-road - Anna Taylor - Women's C4-5 Road Race

12.30pm - Para cycling-road - Nicole Murray - Women's C4-5 Road Race

12.50pm - Para canoe - Scott Martlew - Men's KL2 heats

1pm - Para canoe - Corbin Hart - Men's KL3 heats

2.30pm - Para canoe - Scott Martlew - Men's VL3 heats

4pm - Para cycling-road - Stephen Hills - Men's T1-2 Road Race

4.05pm - Para cycling-road - Eltje Malzbender - Women's T1-2 Road Race

8.22pm - Para swimming - Jesse Reynolds - Men's 100m Butterfly - S9 final *

8.29pm - Para swimming - Sophie Pascoe - Women's 100m Butterfly

- S9 final*

11.55pm - Para athletics - Anna Steven - Women's 100m - T64 Round 1 heats

* if qualified

Friday September 3

12.35pm - Para cycling- road - Sarah Ellington - Women's C1-3 Road Race

12.35pm - Para athletics - Anna Grimaldi - Women's Long Jump - T47 final

12.52pm - Para swimming - Nikita Howarth - Women's 50m Butterfly - S7 Heat

12.58pm - Para canoe - Scott Martlew - Men's KL2 Semifinals*

1.12pm - Para canoe - Corbin Hart - Men's KL3 Semifinals *

2.18pm - Para canoe - Scott Martlew - Men's KL2 Final*

2.44pm - Para canoe - Corbin Hart - Men's KL3 Final*

9.04pm - Para swimming - Nikita Howarth - Women's 50m Butterfly - S7 final*

10.14pm - Para athletics - Anna Steven - Women's 100m - T64 final*

10.28pm- Para athletics - Holly Robinson - Women's Javelin Throw - F46 final

* if qualified

Saturday September 4

1.19pm - Para canoe - Scott Martlew - Men's VL3 Semifinals

3.04pm - 1.19pm - Para canoe - Scott Martlew - Men's VL3 final*

3.30pm - Shooting para sport -Michael Johnson - R9 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH2 Qualification

4.45pm - Shooting para sport -Michael Johnson - R9 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH2 final*

10.35pm - Para athletics - Lisa Adams - Women's Discus Throw - F38 final