Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Kiwi sprinter Danielle Aitchison claims silver in T36 200m final

Adams took up shot put only three years ago and has since won the world championship and now the Paralympic gold medal. She has also set a new Paralympic and world record. Video / TVNZ

Danielle Aitchison has added to New Zealand's medal haul at the Paralympics, claiming silver in the T36 200m final.

The 20-year-old put in a strong performance with a time of 29.88 seconds, a second slower than her personal best, but even a new PB wouldn't have been enough to beat the superstar of the discipline, with China's Yiting Shi racing clear from the gun to tie her world record with a blistering 28.21 effort.

Germany's Nicole Nicoleitzik initially claimed third, but was quickly disqualified for deviating from her lane. Argentina's Yanina Andrea Martinez was promoted to third.

The medal is New Zealand's fourth at the Games, and first on the track.

