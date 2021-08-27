Tokyo Paralympics 2020 live: Kiwi athletes go for gold on day three of Games

Sophie Pascoe won her 16th Paralympic medal in the SB8 100m breaststroke Video / TVNZ

All the action from day three of the Tokyo Paralympics.

Kiwis in action

5.29pm - Para cycling-track - Anna Taylor - Women's C4-5 500m Time Trial final

5.29pm - Para cycling-track - Nicole Murray - Women's C4-5 500m Time Trial final

8.21pm - Para swimming - Tupou Neiufi - Women's 100m Backstroke - S8 final

10.53pm - Para athletics - Ben Tuimaseve - Men's Shot Put F37 - final

11pm - Wheelchair rugby - Wheel Blacks - Pool Phase Group B v Canada

READ MORE: Kiwis in action: Full schedule and results

ICYMI: Pascoe claims 'unexpected' medal

New Zealand's greatest Paralympian Sophie Pascoe, who claimed her 16th medal last night in Tokyo, says her latest achievement was "unexpected".

Pascoe took out silver in the women's SB8 100m breaststroke, with Ireland's Ellen Keane narrowly beating the 28-year-old Kiwi to take gold.

While Pascoe was disappointed not to win her first event of the Games, she revealed after the race that she wasn't even planning on competing in the 100m breaststroke and that it was a "last minute entry".

Despite breaststroke not being her preferred event, she still claimed silver and only lost out to Keane by 0.39 seconds.

She competes in four more events this Games, the first of which will come in the S9 100m backstroke on Monday.