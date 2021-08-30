Tokyo Paralympics 2020: William Stedman claims brilliant long jump silver medal

William Stedman claimed a stunning silver in the long jump. Photo / Getty

William Stedman has sprung from out of nowhere to claim silver for New Zealand in the men's T36 long jump at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Sitting in fifth place, well outside the distance required for a medal and with one jump left to go in the final, Stedman pulled a season's best jump of 5.64m to surge into second place on the rankings and claim his third Paralympic medal.

After winning two bronze medals as a 16-year-old in Rio de Janiero in 2016, Stedman was marked as a rising star of the Kiwi camp.

However, those two medals came in the 200m and 400m events and long jump was his weakest finish, a jump of 5.35m leaving him in fifth place.

Tonight Stedman showed just how far he has progressed in the jumping discipline and showed extreme composure to produce a medal-winning final jump.

