Voyager 2023 media awards
Sports Insider: How Aussie TV is dudding the Warriors; why a roofed stadium could boost Christchurch’s NRL cause; rugby’s new smaller ball for women

Trevor McKewen
By
11 mins to read
Conrad Smith, Andrew Webster and David Beckham. Photos / Photosport

The Warriors question why they are missing out on Australian free-to-air television coverage; the spectacular Te Kaha Stadium has a roof and that’s important; is a smaller rugby ball on its way for female players?;

